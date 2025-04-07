UNLV defensive coordinator Zach Arnett resigns for personal reasons: report
Dan Mullen has a major hire to put through before the 2025 football season starts after one of his top assistants decided to leave the program.
UNLV defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has resigned his position with the team for personal reasons, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer.
Associate head coach Paul Guenther will take the role vacated by Arnett as the Rebels’ interim defensive coordinator, as the team continues its ongoing spring football practice.
No official reason was given for Arnett’s decision to step away from the program, and he had been in the position for only a few months after being brought on by Mullen back in December.
UNLV wasn’t the only school in the running to hire Arnett this offseason, as Appalachian State was also interested in bringing him onto its staff under new head coach Dowell Loggains.
Arnett spent one season at Ole Miss as an analyst and was at Mississippi State in a variety of defensive coaching roles from 2020 to 2023.
-