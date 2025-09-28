Updated post-Week 5 ESPN college football rankings leave fans in disbelief
It's a tale as old as time. ESPN released another version of its FPI rankings and college football fans tee off. Yes, the wonky numbers-based rankings offer some hard-to-explain conclusions. From there, it's time for the fans to weigh in, with everything from sarcasm to frustration to anger about the latest round of rankings. Here's the Post-Week 5 fan reaction.
SEC Bias
An eternally discussed point of the FPI is a perceived SEC bias. Admittedly, 11 of the currently top 25 in the FPI play in the SEC. Even 3-2 Auburn is adjudged worthy of the top 25, and that brought up the usual chorus of anti-SEC voices.
Tech troubles
Another point of concern is that 5-0 Georgia Tech took a massive FPI drop to No. 43. That was despite another win to keep the Yellowjackets in the ACC race. There are actually five undefeated power conference teams outside of FPI's top 25. But Tech seemed to draw more notice than most.
Highly-ranked Irish
Another eye-popping point of the latest round of FPI rankings was the placement of Notre Dame. The Irish opened the season with close losses to Miami and Texas A&M. The last two weeks have had a pair of palate-cleansing beatdowns of Purdue (56-30) and Arkansas (56-13). But the Irish are No. 6 in the current FPI, ahead of, for instance, Ole Miss and Miami. That has drawn some notice.
But on the whole, the best criticsm is always the broadest.