Urban Meyer calls out $54 million head coach following decision to fine players

Former college football head coach Urban Meyer shared his concerns during a recent episode of The Triple Option with Rob Stone and Mark Ingram. The former national champion coach addressed a controversial discipline system recently implemented by a prominent peer who signed a $54 million contract extension in March.

Meyer expressed disbelief that internal team punishments were made available for the general public to see. He argued that team matters should stay within the locker room rather than becoming social media content for fans.

The discussion focused on a new structure where players are fined hundreds or thousands of dollars for various rule violations. These penalties range from being late to meetings to missing mandatory strength and conditioning sessions entirely.

Meyer noted that if a coach is forced to collect money from players to maintain order, then the program likely faces much deeper cultural problems. He questioned the logic of highlighting these issues publicly rather than addressing them privately through team leadership.

Drawing from his championship experience, Meyer suggested that the best teams do not rely on financial penalties to keep athletes in line. He recalled conversations with NFL veterans like Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel, who explained that elite locker rooms govern themselves through strong leadership from the players.

When the top athletes on a roster take ownership of the team's standards, the head coach rarely needs to intervene with formal punishments. Meyer warned that without this internal accountability, a program will likely remain mediocre on the field.

The situation involves Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his recent decision to implement a strict financial penalty list. This system was revealed in a video produced by Well Off Media which is the social media company managed by the coach's son.

The footage displayed a detailed breakdown of costs for various infractions that players might commit throughout the season. Being late to a standard practice session now costs a player $500, while missing the practice entirely results in a $2,500 fine.

"I’m shocked that this, first of all, became public," Meyer said during the podcast broadcast. He explained that while every team has a punishment system, he did not understand the benefit of making those details known to the world. Meyer further suggested that relying on cash penalties is often a sign of a failing culture. "If you're fining people a lot, you've got bigger problems than collecting a couple thousand bucks," he added while discussing the state of the program.

Other penalties include $400 for being late to a film session and up to $5,000 for misconduct on social media platforms. Sanders also established rules against using profanity in the cafeteria and wearing apparel from a player's previous school to show respect for the current program.

While the university confirmed these fines are permissible under current rules, Meyer believes they indicate a lack of veteran leadership. He stated that successful teams usually have a hierarchy in which the most respected players handle discipline issues before they ever reach the head coach's desk.

Meyer also pointed out that modern regulations have limited how coaches can physically discipline their athletes. He noted that old-fashioned methods, such as running sprints or performing push-ups until a player is exhausted, are no longer permitted under current rules. This shift has forced many coaches to find alternative ways to enforce team standards.

