Urban Meyer calls recent head coach’s firing an ‘overreaction’
Penn State’s decision to part ways with James Franklin after 12 seasons has sent shockwaves through the college football world. The longtime Nittany Lions head coach, who restored national relevance to the program after a difficult era, was fired on Sunday following a third consecutive loss. Less than a year removed from a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, Franklin’s sudden dismissal drew widespread debate about timing, cost, and expectations.
On Tuesday’s episode of The Triple Option podcast, former college football coach Urban Meyer said he believes Penn State overreacted. Meyer called the decision “a one man’s call” from athletic director Pat Kraft and questioned the financial and institutional logic behind such a move. Franklin’s firing, which comes with a reported $49 million buyout, could cost Penn State as much as $75 million after accounting for staff payouts and the potential cost of a new hire.
“I heard from several sources that this was one man’s call, the athletic director, which it really should be,” Meyer said. “The board was really not aware is what I was told. And when you start adding this up, this is not a 40-some million dollar transaction. It’s a very high-paid staff, which it should be. It’s Penn State. Those guys are all gone and you have to pay them off. The way it happens is it’s a complete flush normally and they bring in their own people. Then when you pay a buyout of the coach and hire an established coach, you’re talking about a $75 million transaction. My comment to one of the persons was, where does that money come from? And the one person said, I have no idea. Obviously, Kraft knows what he’s doing. Penn State’s probably got a heck of a reservoir of money somewhere. I don’t know where it is, but I’ve always tended to side with the coach. I think this was an overreaction.”
Praise Due to Franklin for Reviving Penn State Football
Urban Meyer went further, saying Franklin’s body of work deserved more respect. The former Ohio State coach credited Franklin for taking over the program during one of its lowest moments and rebuilding it into a consistent winner.
Franklin was hired in 2014 after Bill O’Brien left for the NFL, inheriting a roster still affected by NCAA sanctions tied to the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Over 12 seasons, Franklin led the Nittany Lions to a 104-45 record, a 2016 Big Ten title, and a College Football Playoff berth.
“I think we need to give Coach Franklin his flowers,” said podcast co-host Mark Ingram. “He took over a Penn State program when nobody wanted to go there. I know many guys who have played for him personally who are stand-up character guys, who are great at the next level and have nothing but great things to say about him. He brought some prominence back to Penn State. I thought he won a lot of big games at Penn State. At the end of the day, poor performances in big games versus top opponents, I think that was ultimately his demise.”
Franklin’s tenure, while marked by stability and recruiting success, came under fire for his struggles against elite competition. He was 4-21 against AP top-10 opponents and 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten teams. Still, Meyer emphasized that those shortcomings shouldn’t erase the broader impact Franklin made on the program’s reputation, culture, and player development.
Franklin’s Firing Signals a New Era in College Football Accountability
Urban Meyer’s defense of James Franklin underscores a broader debate about the modern college football landscape. With massive television contracts, expanded playoffs, and pressure from boosters, athletic departments are making faster and more expensive decisions than ever before. Penn State’s choice to eat nearly $50 million in guaranteed money comes as the school also embarks on a $700 million renovation to Beaver Stadium, highlighting just how far programs are willing to go in pursuit of championships.
Athletic director Pat Kraft said in a statement that the program holds itself to “the highest of standards” and believes this is “the right moment for new leadership.” Yet the timing and financial risk make it one of the most dramatic coaching changes in recent years.
Franklin’s departure follows the same pattern that saw Texas A&M pay Jimbo Fisher $76 million to leave College Station, continuing a trend of fully guaranteed contracts that can turn a disappointing season into a multimillion-dollar transaction.
Meyer’s stance cuts against that momentum. His call for patience and appreciation of Franklin’s legacy adds a veteran coach’s perspective to a sport that increasingly prioritizes immediate results over long-term stability.
Penn State will face Michigan State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.