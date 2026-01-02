SEC transfer portal QB linked to two ACC college football programs, former head coach

The college football offseason has shifted into high gear as teams across the country work to finalize their rosters for the upcoming year. A prominent quarterback from the Southeastern Conference has officially decided to explore new opportunities for his final season of eligibility.

The veteran signal-caller has significant starting experience and a dynamic dual-threat skill set, making him an attractive option on the open market.

The Pennsylvania native originally began his collegiate journey in the Big Ten before transferring to the SEC for the 2025 campaign. He helped guide his squad to a strong start this past season but had to overcome a difficult ankle injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. With the regular season in the books, he has informed the coaching staff of his intentions to leave the program.

Two schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference have emerged as the clear frontrunners to secure his commitment for the next season. Reports suggest that the passer has already scheduled visits to both universities as he weighs his decision. One destination stands out as it would provide a unique opportunity to reunite with a head coach who recruited him out of high school.

Sources indicate that Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula is focusing his interest on the Virginia Tech Hokies and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. On3 reporter Pete Nakos notes that both ACC schools are teams to watch closely in this developing situation.

CBS Sports writer Matt Zenitz adds that Pribula has concrete plans to visit both campuses in the near future as he narrows down his options.

A potential move to Blacksburg would facilitate a reunion between Pribula and Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. Pribula spent his first two seasons playing for Franklin at Penn State before transferring to the SEC.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) had his 2025 season derailed after sustaining an ankle injury in the Tigers' 17-10 loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 25. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Franklin is reportedly looking to add a veteran presence to his quarterback room to compete with incoming freshman Troy Huhn. The fit appears logical given the shared history between the coach and the signal-caller.

Pribula finished the 2025 regular season with 1,941 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 67.4 percent of his throws. The senior also proved effective as a runner as he tallied 297 rushing yards and six scores on 95 carries.

He took over the starting role fully after fellow quarterback Sam Horn suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against the Central Arkansas Bears.

His season faced a major hurdle on Oct. 25 against the Vanderbilt Commodores when he suffered a dislocated ankle early in the third quarter. Doctors determined that he avoided a fracture, but the injury still required an air cast.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound signal-caller missed two games before he returned to action against the Oklahoma Sooners and eventually closed out the regular season with a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

