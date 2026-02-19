Urban Meyer Names $1.6 Million QB Who Blew Him Away

As a coach who oversaw national title winning teams af Florida and Ohio State, Urban Meyer knows more than a few things about great college quarterbacks. Meyer recently discussed a top 2025 QB on The Triple Option podcast. This signal-caller impressed Meyer, which bodes well for his upcoming NFL journey.

Meyer was considering Miami QB Carson Beck and reflecting on Beck's career journey and NFL potential. Beck started at Georgia, played well there, but moved on to Miami in part to prove himself as a big-game QB. Beck led Miami to the CFP title, and Meyer reflected on his career journey.

Meyer's Take on Carson Beck

"I didn't like the fact that over his career, he just turns the ball over," said Meyer. "I loved the game against Miss. I loved how he improved. But just standing there, watching him as a former recruiter and coach, I was blow away-- how big, how his body looked great."

Miami QB Carson Beck had an impressive 2025 campaign that helped his NFL opportunity. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The podcast hosts discussed the ups and downs of Beck's career. Meyer contemplated the passer's development against his own coaching experiences.

"Don't devalue if a staff really believes in a guy and uses that word: trust," said Meyer. "I've been lucky. I've had really, really great quarterbacks."

Carson Beck's Career Journey-- and Future

Beck had his fair share of issues-- from a penchant for turning the ball over (Beck threw 12 interceptions in each of his last two college seasons), to his much-publicized relationship with Hanna Cavinder, to a few postgame press conference moments when he seemed to throw teammates under the bus for late-game mistakes.

Those issues sometimes surfaced at Miami-- Beck threw six interceptions in the Hurricanes' two regular-season losses. But Beck was a careful game manager in defensive-minded College Football Playoff upsets of Texas A&M and Ohio State. Again Ole Miss, Beck threw for 268 yards and a pair of scores as the Hurricanes had to win a shootout.

And while Beck's final drive ended in a crucial interception, he impressed a great many by managing the Hurricanes to within one final play of a national championship. But his path to the NFL is less certain.

"He's a tough one for me," said Todd McShay of his evaluation of Beck. "I had lost trust in Carson Beck after the 2024 season.... There was a lot of positivity around him in the Miami program and throughout the year. But then you don't know whether you trust it or not until you see it."

Beck is projected as a likely mid-round NFL Draft pick. The weakness of the QB class as a whole after Fernando Mendoza may work in Beck's favor. He's at least impressed Urban Meyer at the outset.