Urban Meyer names major college football program he's 'worried about' after Week 1
FOX Sports analyst and former coach Urban Meyer admitted that he's worried about Alabama after their dismal Week 1 performance. As a three-time national title winner, Meyer has seen great teams. But he also saw things in Week 1's Alabama performance, a 31-17 loss to Florida State, that were deeply concerning. Meyer analyzed the situation on The Herd.
Meyer's Comments
I think DeBoer has been great. To me, I think his record speaks for itself, but he's in it now. I watched closely and [former Alabama running back] Mark Ingram is on our show [The Triple Option] and we talk about it all the time. When the words 'not running to the ball' and 'not giving great effort' comes out of your mouth and you say 'Alabama' after that, that does not compute. That hasn't happened in a long time. I'm worried about Alabama right now. I saw things that are signs that there's something in the locker room.... He better have some grown-ass men in that locker room.- Urban Meyer
Alabama's struggles
Meyer is hardly alone in singling out some apparent culture issues at Alabama. The Tide were outrushed 230-87 by Florida State in Week 1. FSU wasn't even exceptionally creative, throwing just 14 passes in the game and grinding out critical drives on the ground against the Tide.
Meanwhile, DeBoer's much anticipated passing attack continues to be more sizzle than steak. Ty Simpson passed for a respectable 254 yards in his first start for the Tide, but star wide receiver Ryan Williams was held to just 30 yards on five receptions. With the exception of Washington transfer receiver Germie Bernard (eight catches, 146 yards), Alabama struggled to create much excitement on offense.
DeBoer lost four games in his first season at Alabama, the most the team had lost since 2006, which was Nick Saban's first season. He also lost his fourth game as a 14+ point underdog, while Saban lost only two such games since 2006 in total. Meyer is worried about Alabama, but after Week 1, he's hard alone in carrying those worries.