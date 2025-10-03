Urban Meyer names SEC quarterback who’s ‘fun to watch’
Urban Meyer has coached and analyzed college football long enough to recognize when a program changes its identity. The former Ohio State and Florida coach sees that happening in Nashville, and it starts with quarterback Diego Pavia.
During Wednesday’s episode of The Triple Option Podcast, Meyer singled out the Vanderbilt signal-caller as one of the most entertaining players in the SEC. The Commodores, once considered an afterthought in the league, are undefeated and ranked No. 16 heading into their road matchup with No. 10 Alabama. That surge has caught the attention of Meyer, who praised Vanderbilt’s new approach and the confidence Pavia has brought to the program.
“They don’t act like Vanderbilt,” Meyer said. “They are a problem at quarterback. And I mean that. It is fun to watch. Good for them, man. I’m really happy for them. I hope that city jumps all over them too.”
Urban Meyer Impressed With Vanderbilt’s Transformation
Meyer’s comments came as the Commodores prepared for their biggest challenge of the season. Vanderbilt, led by head coach Clark Lea, is 5-0 for the first time since 2008. They already own road wins at Virginia Tech and South Carolina and have jumped two spots in the national rankings. Meyer said the Commodores now carry a different energy, crediting Pavia for giving them a swagger that fans are starting to embrace.
“I just like when you watch Vanderbilt play, the energy, the arrogance,” Meyer said. “They’re not the Vanderbilt they once were. They are a problem at quarterback. It is fun to watch.”
That transformation is more than just eye-catching play. Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging nearly 49 points per game. Pavia has completed 75 percent of his passes, sits third nationally in Total QBR, and adds a dangerous running element that has kept defenses on edge. Running back Sedrick Alexander, receiver Junior Sherrill, and tight end Eli Stowers have become reliable options, making the Commodores’ offense both efficient and explosive.
The defense has also improved from last season, with safety CJ Heard and linebackers Bryan Longwell and Khordae Sydnor providing steady production. While not elite, the unit has limited big plays and helped preserve Vanderbilt’s unbeaten start.
Diego Pavia’s Swagger Defines Vanderbilt’s Rise
For all the statistical progress, Pavia’s confidence is what separates Vanderbilt from its past. The New Mexico Military Institute product has carried that belief since he arrived in the SEC, and he is not afraid to voice it. In an interview this week, Pavia issued a bold statement about the upcoming game in Tuscaloosa.
“If we play our game, it won’t be close,” Pavia said.
Those words might rattle some, but Pavia has already backed up his talk. He helped Vanderbilt shock Alabama last season, then led the Commodores to a win at Auburn and nearly upset a top-five Texas team. His style and results have drawn comparisons to Johnny Manziel, another quarterback who once tormented the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama enters Saturday with a defense that has steadied after an opening loss to Florida State, but injuries have limited its ability to generate negative plays. Offensively, quarterback Ty Simpson has rebounded from a shaky start, and the Tide are sixth nationally in points per drive.
With both teams ranked and positioned for postseason contention, Saturday’s matchup in Tuscaloosa represents more than just another SEC game. For Vanderbilt, it is a chance to validate its rise and prove Meyer right about Pavia being the kind of quarterback who makes people stop and watch.
The Commodores will face the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.