Urban Meyer names the best team in college football entering Week 10
As the calendar flips to November, the race for the College Football Playoff continues to heat up.
The first CFP rankings will be released on Nov. 4 at 8 pm ET on ESPN. Following the initial release, updated rankings will be released every Tuesday through Dec. 2.
Ohio State is the consensus No. 1 in college football entering this weekend, sitting atop the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia round out the Top 5 in both polls, while Oregon sits just outside the Top 5 in both polls at No. 6.
Ahead of the CFP ranking release, many experts have offered their thoughts on who the No. 1 team in college football is entering Week 10. On The Triple Option podcast, Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on who the Top 3 teams in college football are right now.
"The Buckeyes are No. 1," Meyer said. "I think their best win is at Washington. I think across the country, containing that quarterback like they did. Texas is a shell of themselves, we're finding out. Illinois is a good, solid team, but to go on the road and win at Washington, not those two wins, but for that win over Washington."
Ohio State has held the No. 1 spot since Week 1 when the Buckeyes defeated then-No. 1 Texas 14-7 in Columbus. Since that win, the Buckeyes have rolled, winning each of their past six games by 18 or more points, including a 34-16 win against No. 17 Illinois on the road.
Sophomore Julian Sayin has continued to grow in the starting quarterback role for the Buckeyes. He currently leads the nation with an 80% completion percentage and a 189.7 passing efficiency rating. In seven games, Sayin has thrown for 1,872 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Sayin is surrounded by two of the best wide receivers in the country. Jeremiah Smith was an All-American last season and leads the Buckeyes with 49 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns. The offense also features Carnell Tate, who added 587 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
It's also the defensive consistency that makes this team dangerous, as the Buckeyes have not allowed more than 16 points in a game this season. The Buckeyes are allowing only 5.86 points per game, while also holding opponents to 216.9 yards per game, for an average of 3.8 yards per play.
Ohio State will look to continue its dominant ways as the Buckeyes host Penn State this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 am CT on FOX. The Buckeyes are currently 20.5-point favorites over the Nittany Lions, who recently fired head coach James Franklin.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.