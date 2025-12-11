Urban Meyer strongly rejects potential head coaching job at major college football program

Michigan announced Wednesday that it had fired head coach Sherrone Moore "with cause" after an internal investigation found "credible evidence" he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said the conduct violated university policy and that Michigan maintains "zero tolerance for such behavior."

Biff Poggi, the program’s associate head coach, was named interim and will lead the Wolverines into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31.

The announcement came amid a chaotic 24 hours, during which Pittsfield Township police responded to a reported alleged assault on Wednesday, located and detained Moore with the help of local officers, and held him in Washtenaw County jail pending review by prosecutors.

An arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, but with the criminal review ongoing, police and prosecutors released few details.

Almost immediately after the news circulated, social media fans floated a slate of high-profile names to replace Moore, including former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

However, when a fan floated the idea online, Meyer shut it down immediately: "No shot."

Meyer’s dismissal of the idea was predictable on several levels.

He is a three-time national champion at major programs (two at Florida, one at Ohio State), owns an elite career college winning percentage (.854), and has a record of success against Michigan during his Ohio State run, including an undefeated stretch in the rivalry.

He has also repeatedly signaled limited interest in returning to full-time college coaching.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the field, Moore’s abrupt exit closes a short, turbulent run as Michigan’s head coach.

The Wolverines finished 9-3 this season, while Moore’s overall head-coaching mark at Michigan sits at 18-8 across two seasons.

His tenure also included a national title the program won before his promotion, as well as NCAA penalties tied to a sign-stealing investigation that resulted in a multi-game suspension this year.

Under the terms of his contract, the “for cause” firing relieves the university of the obligation to buy out the remaining years.

