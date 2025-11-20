Urban Meyer reacts with big smile during conversation with Fernando Mendoza
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has impressed opponents, coaches, and analysts throughout the 2025 season, but few reactions have matched the pure joy he sparked from former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. On Wednesday’s episode of The Triple Option podcast, Mendoza joined Rob Stone, Mark Ingram, and Meyer for an interview that quickly turned into one of the show’s most memorable moments.
As Mendoza broke down the final sequence of Indiana’s game-winning touchdown drive against Penn State, Stone noticed something rare. Meyer, known for his intense sideline focus and stoic presence in the studio, was grinning ear to ear as the young quarterback spoke. Stone stopped Mendoza mid-sentence to point it out, telling him, “I got to see the coach’s face right now. Hold on. Look at your face!”
Meyer, smiling wide, laughed and replied, “Rob, Rob, Rob. This is like the best (expletive) I’ve ever heard.” Stone added, “Fernando, look at his smile. This is as intense and happy as he’s been in years.” For a coach who’s built his legacy on precision and preparation, the reaction said everything about how much Meyer admired Mendoza’s command and insight.
Fernando Mendoza’s Poise, Mastery Impress Urban Meyer
During the segment, Mendoza revisited the crucial final play from Indiana’s 27-24 win at Penn State, explaining the mental processing that led to his throw to Omar Cooper Jr. for the game-winning score. “When I caught the (snap), I looked over and saw the defender’s hips and eyes turn,” Mendoza said. “I knew I just needed to beat that boundary safety. When I saw him go over the top, I had to put some arc and layer on the throw to get it over the hook defender.”
The play capped off a nine-play drive that started at the Indiana 20-yard line and included multiple completions into tight windows. The most critical throw came on second-and-17 when Mendoza hit Cooper across the middle for 22 yards, setting the tone for the comeback. A later strike to tight end Riley Nowakowski for 29 yards pushed the Hoosiers deep into Penn State territory, paving the way for the decisive touchdown to Cooper.
Mendoza’s awareness and calm under pressure left an impression on Meyer, who has coached some of college football’s top quarterbacks. The former Ohio State coach’s visible admiration underscored just how refined Mendoza’s approach has become under Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers’ signal-caller has thrown 30 touchdowns this season, leading all FBS quarterbacks while completing 73 percent of his passes.
The connection between coach and quarterback in that moment reflected more than analysis. It was a sign of shared appreciation between two competitors who understand the details that separate good from great.
Indiana will return to action after its bye week to face Purdue on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.