Major college football team reportedly does not have ‘any interest’ in $2.4 million QB

Indiana’s meteoric ascent to the top of college football has transformed the Hoosiers into a prime destination for transfer quarterbacks, and for a brief moment, that attention turned toward a familiar face.

Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby, who spent his first two seasons at Indiana before moving on, formally entered the transfer portal on December 15 after a productive 2025 campaign with the Bearcats.

In 2025, Sorsby produced 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes, and five interceptions, plus 580 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

Across his collegiate career, he has totaled 7,208 passing yards, 60 passing touchdowns, 1,305 rushing yards, and 22 rushing touchdowns, positioning him as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks currently available in the transfer portal.

He is also one of the market’s most valuable quarterback assets, with an estimated NIL valuation of approximately $2.4 million and reports indicating that suitors have discussed packages exceeding $4 million.

Recent reports have tied Sorsby to several Power-5 suitors, notably Texas Tech and, in initial rumor threads, a potential reunion with the Hoosiers.

However, "Hoosier Tailgate" host Shannon “Coach Griff” Griffith pushed back on the speculation during a December 20 episode, suggesting that Indiana would not view Sorsby as a realistic target.

"I do not think Sorsby is anybody that Indiana would have any interest in,” Griff said. “I don't necessarily think Sorsby is better than, other than playing, Alberto (Mendoza). I just don’t think that's something that I can see them getting back in. He's kind of linked to Texas Tech.”

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers finished the 2025 campaign undefeated, captured the Big Ten title, and entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed.

Their offense was driven by Fernando Mendoza (2,980 yards, 33 TDs, six INTs), who swept national awards (Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, and the Heisman) and is widely discussed as a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head coach Curt Cignetti’s program has proven adept at integrating transfer quarterbacks, with both Fernando Mendoza (Cal) and Kurtis Rourke (Ohio) finding success after joining the Hoosiers.

For Sorsby, the portal still offers multiple paths, including a high-value college package or an NFL evaluation, but commentary from influential IU voices, such as Griff, has effectively taken a straightforward reunion scenario off the table.

