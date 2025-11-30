Urban Meyer shares strong message on major SEC coaching hire
Florida announced Sunday that Jon Sumrall will be the program’s 31st head football coach, a move that closes a coaching search long shadowed by Lane Kiffin speculation and replaces Billy Napier.
Sumrall arrives after four seasons as a head coach, split between Troy and Tulane, in which his teams compiled a 42-11 record and reached the conference title game every year.
After the hire was announced, Florida leaned on one of its most consequential alumni in the modern era, Urban Meyer, who, by multiple reports, played a role in recruiting Sumrall.
"What a special day for Gator Nation. Welcome, head football coach Jon Sumrall, one of the top five coaches winning percentage in college football," Meyer said. "I've studied coach Sumrall, I've got to spend some time with him over the last few months. His teams are tough, they're physical, and it creates a competitive environment."
"So again, welcome to Gator Nation, Jon Sumrall and your family. Go Gators!"
Meyer coached Florida from 2005-2010 (65-15) and won two national championships (2006, 2008) before winning another at Ohio State (2014).
Meyer remains one of the most successful (and influential) figures in modern college football and was recently honored by Florida in their Ring of Honor.
As a result, his endorsement of Sumrall and his involvement in the pitch carry significant recruiting and cultural weight in Gainesville.
Sumrall’s rapid rise includes two Sun Belt titles at Troy, followed by back-to-back championship-game appearances at Tulane, and a 10-2 regular season in 2025.
Over the past four years, his .792 winning percentage ranks among the nation’s best, echoing Meyer’s point.
Florida’s reported six-year agreement averages around $7.5 million annually with playoff incentives, a sizable investment that underscores the program’s urgency to return to national relevance.
However, while Sumrall has consistently shown he can win late in the season and deliver championships, translating Group‑of‑Five success into SEC success is far from guaranteed.