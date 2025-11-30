$6.4 million college football coach ‘expected’ to be named head coach at SEC program
Arkansas has been searching for a replacement since firing Sam Pittman on September 28 following the team's 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame that left the team 2-3 to start the year.
Interim coach Bobby Petrino oversaw a difficult stretch, with the Razorbacks finishing 2-10 and winless in SEC play.
By late November, multiple outlets reported Arkansas was in advanced talks with South Florida’s Alex Golesh, widely viewed as the frontrunner.
Still, speculation and betting markets continued to circulate other names, most prominently Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield.
Memphis finished the 2025 regular season 8-4 (8-3 prior to Thursday's 28-17 loss to Navy) and ended a run where the Tigers were in national Group of Five conversations.
On Sunday, reports confirmed Silverfield is set to be named Arkansas’ next head coach.
Silverfield came up through the college and NFL coaching ranks (Hampden–Sydney, UCF, the Minnesota Vikings, Toledo, Arizona State, Detroit Lions) before joining Memphis as an offensive line coach in 2016.
He was elevated to interim head coach after Mike Norvell’s departure and then became Memphis’ head coach in December 2019.
Silverfield has compiled a .676 winning percentage at Memphis (50–24 across six seasons), guided Memphis to consecutive winning seasons and multiple bowl wins, and kept Memphis among the top Group of Five programs.
Silverfield signed a five-year deal with Memphis that runs through the 2028 season with a $6.4 million buyout.
Moving from Memphis (a high-achieving Group of Five program) to an SEC job is a clear step up in financial resources and recruiting reach (SEC footprint), as well as pressure and expectations.
For Arkansas, hiring Silverfield brings a coach with sustained success at a program that recently edged the Razorbacks 32–31 and built strong regional recruiting ties.
Time will tell whether he can translate that success to a fan base with little patience for slow rebuilds.