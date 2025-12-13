Urban Meyer sends classy message amid Sherrone Moore scandal at Michigan

The feelings between Ohio State and Michigan are well documented, but after learning of the events of the last few days after head coach Sherrone Moore was fired and landed in jail, former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer says football has nothing to do with this situation.

Meyer simply offered his prayers and condolences for everyone involved, and hopes for the best possible outcome for the coach and his family going forward.

Urban Meyer offers his best to the family

“Last night, I said a prayer for that family,” Meyer said on The Triple Option podcast.

“I mean, you got three little girls. You got a guy that was on top of the world a week ago. You know, they find a way, they’re up 6-0 on the Buckeyes at home, and then also you wake up and they’re in this situation.”

A serious turn of events

Moore was fired by Michigan for cause after the school alleged he had an improper relationship in the most stunning development in college football’s coaching carousel.

But the story turned much darker after that news broke, when Moore landed in a Michigan jail after what prosecutors allege was a home invasion, claiming the coach confronted the other person involved in the relationship.

Moore was charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering.

The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine, while the second is a misdemeanor with up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Breaking and entering carries a 90-day jail sentence if convicted with a $500 fine.

Authorities allege that Moore forcefully entered the house of the woman he had a relationship with after he was fired, and threatened to take his own life during a heated argument.

Urban Meyer's message

“Rivalries aside, this is all human element,” Meyer said.

“This is something that, from what you read, that’s some serious stuff that went on. And I just, all of a sudden, you start seeing the impact. Forget football. Who cares about football?”

The attention should be placed on hoping for some kind of positive resolution for Moore’s family.

“I care about those three [kids], you know, his family,” Meyer said. “So prayers are with them. Hopefully this thing gets cleaner and better, which I don’t know how it will for a while, but you just care about that family.”

