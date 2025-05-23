USC football booster threatens to take Trojans out of will if Notre Dame rivalry canceled
The revelation that the historic USC vs. Notre Dame football rivalry could be in peril after this year has aroused some pretty intense reactions, including among some of the Trojans’ football donors and boosters.
One of whom could leave USC behind for eternity.
Several boosters are reaching out directly to the USC Board of Trustees about the future of the Notre Dame series, and one has said he will take the Trojans out of his will if the rivalry against the Irish is canceled, according to Inside USC.
That’s how much the series means to most members of the Trojans’ fanbase, including those who help keep the program running with their donations.
The reaction comes in the wake of a Sports Illustrated report that revealed USC could entertain dropping Notre Dame from its football schedule.
The series is “on the brink of ending” as the schools have not yet agreed to a contract to play one another after the 2025 football season, according to SI.
“The two sides see the situation very differently,” Pat Forde revealed, noting that while Notre Dame wants to secure a long-term agreement, there is some apparent hesitancy on the Trojans’ side, for various reasons.
That hesitancy comes around continued uncertainty around the future of the College Football Playoff format and how many miles the Trojans are already traveling as members of the Big Ten.
“We want the USC-Notre Dame rivalry to continue, which is why we offered an extension of the agreement,” USC athletic director Cody Worsham told SI.
He added: “It’s a special game to our fans and our institution. We will continue to work with Notre Dame on scheduling future games.”
Apparently, the school has a little more convincing to do in the eyes of its football boosters.
