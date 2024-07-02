Utah State coach Blake Anderson not expected to return: report
Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is not expected to return to the team after the school placed him on administrative leave, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.
Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that Utah State athletic director Diana Sabau told the school's staff that Anderson was placed on leave as a the result of an investigation.
McMurphy also quoted a source who said, "It didn't sound good."
Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has been named the Aggies' interim coach.
News of Anderson's likely departure from the school comes with 53 days until the start of the 2024 football season.
In three seasons, Anderson went 23-17 overall and led the Aggies to a bowl game each year.
Anderson is 74-54 in his career as a head coach in college football at Arkansas State and Utah State.
He went 51-37 at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2020, winning two Sun Belt conference championships and was 2-4 in bowl games with the Red Wolves.
Anderson went 11-3 in his first season with Utah State, winning the Mountain West league title and won the LA Bowl.
Utah State placed No. 24 in the AP top 25 college football rankings in his first year as head coach.
A former player, Anderson was a quarterback and wide receiver at Baylor and Sam Houston State.
