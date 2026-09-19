WATCH: Vanderbilt Turns NC State Mistake Into Miraculous Game-Winning Touchdown

College football may have just invented another way to lose a game. And to win one.

Seemingly about to lose its first game of the season on Saturday, instead Vanderbilt pulled out a miraculous 35-31 victory over NC State after completing a wild and improbable finish by taking advantage of a mistake by the Wolfpack’s quarterback.

How Vanderbilt beat NC State in the last second

What. Just. Happened?!?!



Vanderbilt forces the fumble in the waning seconds and recovers it in the end zone! 😱 pic.twitter.com/lzlKPRVsru — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 19, 2026

With six seconds left and leading by three points, NC State attempted an intentional safety in their own end zone with CJ Bailey mulling around inside the end zone to run out the clock. That is, until Vanderbilt intervened with an unforgettable play.

Vandy’s Miles Capers forced a fumble from Bailey near the goal line, and Cayden Daniels recovered it for the Commodores in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. It was the only time all day Vanderbilt had a lead.

NC State was in position to win

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis, making his first career college football start, was intercepted at his own 2-yard line, and all the Wolfpack had to do was run down the clock six seconds to seal a win.

Facing a fourth down, NC State coach Dave Doeren didn’t want to risk any mistakes punting the football away, so he allowed CJ Bailey to run around in the end zone and take a knee for an intentional safety.

But as the Commodore tacklers circled, Bailey sought to buy more time instead of hitting the ground. That decision was the critical mistake that allowed Vandy to force a fumble and jump on the loose ball.

This is how Saturdays are supposed to feel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9GyqeRuHL — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2026

A wild ending in Nashville as Vanderbilt pulls off a miracle to win 35-31! NC State had a win probability of 99.9% with 6 seconds remaining according to ESPN Analytics.



Entering Saturday, teams were 1,046-1 over the last 20 seasons when leading with the ball in the final 10… pic.twitter.com/z8RNY8Zjqy — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 19, 2026

Rough start for Vanderbilt turns into a miracle

Curtis came into his first start as a former five-star recruit, but the Commodores offense struggled under his leadership, trailing the Wolfpack by a 17-0 count in the second quarter after the quarterback had an interception and a fumble working behind a shake offensive line.

He improved as the game went on, making several impressive throws despite working in a shrinking pocket, leading Vanderbilt to come within 3 points near the end of regulation. And while his turnover near the goal line nearly spelled disaster, his defense and one big NC State mistake bailed him out.

The win propelled Vanderbilt to a 3-0 overall record as it prepares to embark on SEC play, while NC State dropped to 1-2 after a loss it will never forget.

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