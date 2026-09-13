Teams Rising & Falling in New ESPN FPI Ratings After Week 2

Win or lose, ESPN's FPI ratings are always juggling college football's best and worst teams. With Ohio State losing and jumping to No. 1 in the FPI, it figures to be a crazy week for the math-based rating system. But while the math may not be mathing for the Buckeyes, plenty of other teams saw big jumps or dips that actually do make sense. Here's a rundown of the power four's biggest risers and fallers after week two.

Biggest Risers

Oklahoma State (up 18 spots to 54th)

Taking down Oregon jumps OSU by nearly 20 spots. The 39-31 upset suddenly has ESPN giving the Cowboys a projection of six wins and even a 1.4% shot at crashing the College Football Playoff. Admittedly, that might be a little much, but it's back to life for Oklahoma State. (Side note: If you're looking for Oregon on biggest drops, you won't find them. They fell just five spots).

NC State (up 13 spots to 58th)

A 73-0 win over Richmond seems to have gotten the FPI a bit bullish on the Wolfpack again after a brutal Week 0 loss to Virginia. Not only is NC State projected to six wins, but a wild and crazy ACC now has them with a 0.5% chance at the CFP.

Maryland (up 11 spots to 45th)

On a week where the Big Ten had some big losses, Maryland gains the conference's biggest edge, leaping nearly a dozen spots off a 38-14 win over UConn. The Terps have a 2.1% shot at the Playoff and have a 69% shot at bowl eligibility. They're solidly in the middle of the Big Ten pack.

Biggest FPI drops

Arkansas (down 17 spots to 77th)

Arkansas and QB AJ Hill took the biggest Week 2 drop among power conference teams in ESPN's FPI Ratings. (Rob Gray-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Ohio State, Arkansas's loss in Week 2 did take a massive did in the Hogs' FPI situation. The 43-10 setback to Utah saw the Razorbacks not only take the SEC cellar, but near the cell of Power Four teams (Rutgers is the current bottom-dweller). ESPN gives Arkansas no chance at the Playoff and just a 2.3% shot at winning six games, as the current projection is instead 3-9.

Minnesota (down 15 spots to 74th)

Yes, the Big Ten had plenty of teams with big drops, but not necessarily the ones that might have first come to mind. Minnesota might not get the headlines of Ohio State or Oregon, but they also had a rough Week 2 with a 38-13 loss at home to Missisisppi State. Now only Rutgers sits below the Gophers in ESPN's Big Ten FPI. There's now no shot at the Playoff and just a 21% chance at six wins.

Washington (down 14 spots to 44th)

Ohio State lost and jumped. Michigan won and dropped-- and so did Washington, albeit in a massive fashion. The Huskies are 2-0, but the computers at ESPN were not pleased with a 16-14 win over Utah State. FPI has the Huskies 10th in the Big Ten with a 2.3% chance at the Playoff. They are given a 67,5% shot at bowl eligibility, but the Huskies are one of the lowest-ranked 2-0 power conference teams in the FPI.