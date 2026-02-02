Veteran college football coach announces retirement decision

A prominent figure in college football concluded a 35-year coaching journey on the sidelines this Monday morning. The decision marks the end of a legendary career that spanned from the high school ranks in Arkansas to the highest levels of the sport.

This announcement follows a highly productive season where the Florida State offense reached national milestones under his guidance.

The unexpected departure creates an immediate transition period for the Seminoles as they prepare for the 2026 season. This veteran leader achieved significant milestones throughout his career including a national championship as a coordinator and a conference title as a head coach. His unique offensive philosophies often defined the era and produced several of the most explosive scoring units in modern history.

Head coach Mike Norvell confirmed the news while praising the strong culture and tactical foundation established over the last 14 months.

The program recently completed a year where it led the conference in multiple statistical categories and set school records for single-game production. This veteran achieved significant success in his final year by helping the program regain the top spot in the national rankings for offensive efficiency.

Gus Malzahn told CBSSports that he is stepping away from the profession to prioritize his personal life and family. According to Brandon Marcello, his career "peaked at Auburn, where he spent eight seasons, won an SEC title, finished as national runner-up in 2013, and beat Nick Saban’s Alabama three times."

His tenure in the SEC was defined by high-stakes victories and an innovative approach to the hurry-up no-huddle offense.

Former Auburn Tigers offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn (left) walks the field with quarterbacks, including Cam Newton (center), before the 2010 SEC championship game. The Tigers would go on to win the national championship that year. | John Reed-Imagn Images

The 60-year-old coach noted that "after 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching" while expressing his excitement for the future.

He thanked Mike Norvell for the "opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program" and stated that he believes "great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell’s leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris." Malzahn leaves after helping the Seminoles lead the ACC in total offense and rushing offense in 2025.

The team averaged 472.1 yards per game and recorded a historic 775-yard performance against Kent State during his final season. Norvell thanked him for his "effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months" and noted that "he did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025."

Norvell has promoted Tim Harris Jr. to the role of offensive coordinator to maintain the system's continuity.

Harris moves into the lead role after serving as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Seminoles. Norvell explained that "Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme" and believes his teaching ability will benefit the roster moving forward.

