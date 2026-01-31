No. 1 transfer portal WR has ‘unparalleled upside’ in college football

The Auburn Tigers stumbled again in 2025, finishing 5–7 overall for a second straight season and going 1–7 in SEC play, the program’s worst conference mark since 2012.

That disappointing campaign quickly produced roster churn, coaching upheaval, and a surge in transfer-portal activity.

Third-year head coach Hugh Freeze was fired on Nov. 2, 2025, with Auburn owing $15.8 million in buyout money. The program then hired his replacement, Alex Golesh, on Nov. 30, 2025, agreeing to a six-year deal after Golesh’s successful run at South Florida.

In the weeks following the regular season, Auburn’s roster turnover intensified. As of the current time of writing, 37 Tigers have entered the transfer portal, while Golesh’s new staff has added 39 players via the portal in an effort to stabilize the roster.

Even amid that widespread exodus, sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman’s transfer from Auburn to Texas stands out as one of the headline moves of the 2026 portal cycle, and ESPN’s latest rankings underline why.

On Friday, Max Olson ranked Coleman No. 2 overall among transfer-portal players, first among wide receivers, while ESPN draft and scouting analyst Steve Muench described him as a prospect with “unparalleled upside,” citing his contested-catch ability, deep-ball tracking, and consistent big-play production.

Coleman’s stats support that evaluation. In 2025, he led Auburn with 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns (12.6 yards per catch), and across his two seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 catches, combining efficiency with highlight-reel plays that made him an immediate target for Power-5 programs.

His 6-foot-3, 201-pound frame, ability to win in contested situations, and knack for generating chunk plays downfield are consistently highlighted in scouting reports, traits that project cleanly to a higher-volume role in a more stable offensive environment.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman entered the portal following Auburn’s season and visits to multiple programs, officially announcing his commitment to Texas on Jan. 11, 2026. He chose the Longhorns over finalists that included Alabama, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

The move pairs Coleman with Steve Sarkisian’s pass-heavy offense and a high-profile quarterback in Arch Manning, who is seeking a more consistent 2026 season after an up-and-down first year as the full-time starter.

In 13 starts, Manning completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while adding 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores, mixing multiple 300-yard, four-plus-touchdown performances with multi-turnover games and inefficient outings.

With Coleman’s addition, Texas gains a big, vertical receiving threat capable of winning contested catches and stressing defenses downfield. He also joins an already talented receiver room that includes Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, giving the Longhorns a potentially lethal pass-catching group for 2026.

