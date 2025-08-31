Florida State's Gus Malzahn Trolled Alabama With Perfect Tweet After Upset Win
Few college football coaches ever managed to find success against Nick Saban. Former Auburn Tigers head coach and current Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn is one of them, as he managed to defeat the legendary Crimson Tide coach and his program three times when he was pacing the sidelines for the Tigers.
And while Saban is no longer calling the shots for Alabama football and Malzahn no longer resides in The Plains, the latter is still finding ways to be a thorn in the side of the Crimson Tide.
Powered by the play-calling of Malzahn, the stellar play of quarterback Tommy Castellanos and a balanced offensive attack, the Seminoles stunned the no. 8-ranked Crimson Tide 31-17 on Saturday.
And Malzahn, well aware of his prior success against Alabama, couldn't resist having a little fun with a celebratory tweet after the game.
Well played, Coach, well played. Malzahn managed to compile a 3-5 record against Saban's Tide during his tenure at Auburn, an impressive ledger when measured up with the majority of SEC coaches who unsuccessfully locked horns with Saban.
It's safe to say that Crimson Tide fans won't want to see Malzahn on the opposing sideline again anytime soon. And it's also safe to say that Malzahn was on top of his game on Saturday, both on and off the field.