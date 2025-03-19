Virginia Tech would entertain playing Colorado in spring football game
Deion Sanders could have a second taker after the Colorado head coach floated the idea of playing a live opponent in a yearly spring football exhibition game.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry sounds open to the proposal.
“We would entertain that,” Pry told reporters.
“Again, I like the traditional model right now. But as things continue to evolve, if it’s good for Virginia Tech, if it’s good for us, then I’d be open to it.”
Pry counts as the second coach who publicly considered the idea, although the first who reacted to it sounded ready to put his team on a plane.
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown reacted affirmatively to the Sanders proposal, going as far as saying his team could be in Boulder for three days in a now-viral X post.
The idea comes after Sanders tried to offer a solution to the issue of college football programs not playing their traditional spring football games.
Rather than cancel it completely, just play a real game against an actual opponent.
“I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring,” Sanders said. “That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”
Not only would it keep one of college football’s preseason traditions alive, but would add an interesting twist, not unlike when NFL teams hold joint practices prior to their meeting in an exhibition game.
But there would appear to be an obstacle to that idea: the NCAA.
College football’s governing body currently has a bylaw on the books that explicitly forbids any schools from playing live games against an opponent during the spring practice window.
Right now, Colorado’s spring football game is set for April 19, and it looks like the NCAA’s bylaws will ensure that the Buffaloes are playing against themselves.
