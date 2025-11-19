Week 12 breakouts: Five college football players boosting 2026 NFL Draft stock
As the college football season hits its stretch run, some players continue to boost their NFL Draft stock. Major conference battles are an outstanding showcase for some collegiate stars to show their next-level skills. Here are five who shined in Week 12.
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Rodriguez has drawn a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidacy out of an impressive senior season. The 6'1" linebacker has 100 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery touchdown. He's a great college player, but Rodriguez isn't a beloved NFL prospect. He's a little short, a little slow, and won't blow anyone away with measureables. But he's a solid second or third round pick on the strength of continued on-field excellence with Texas Tech.
Harold Perkins, LSU
This has been an ugly season for LSU and Perkins has faded from being one of the top picks in the draft, as the preseason projections suggested. But Perkins's measureables and upside will keep him as a top NFL defensive prospect. Perkins had three tackles for loss and a sack in Week 12 against Arkansas and will likely end up as a second round pick.
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
The only real point against Love is that running backs aren't valued like they used to be. He's the clear best prospect at his position, and he rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh. Love has five 100+ yard games on the season and is fourth in the nation in rushing yardage. His durability and big-play ability are both exceptional and will make Love a first-round pick and one who could slide into the top ten.
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Concepcion has spent much of the season in the shadows of Mario Craver. But with Craver banged up and A&M down 30-3 to South Carolina, it was Concepcion who did much of the heavy lifting in bringing about a comeback. Concepcion finished with 158 yards and has showed his big-play ability inside or outside. He's a late first or early second round draft pick who can be an NFL star.
Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
The rise of Oklahoma's defense has been a major story of the season and Lewis had a big role in the Week 12 win over Alabama. The 6'3" junior linebacker led the Sooners with seven tackles, including a pair of sacks. Lewis has eight tackles for loss on the season and had two pick-sixes last season. Lewis's NFL Draft path is unclear-- he might return for another season and may be a mid-round pick if he does elect to go. But his big-game performance against Alabama could help make the decision easier.