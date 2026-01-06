Jeremiyah Love is arguably the best player in the 2026 NFL draft

I’ll be truthful here. I’m not a fan of taking running backs in the first round of the NFL draft. There are numerous reasons why. The most relevant in my opinion is the importance of the offensive line to the run game. Heading into 2026, there are maybe three or four teams in the NFL right now who feel good about their starting five up front. That being said, Jeremiyah Love is clearly talented.

Drafting a running back in the first round

One of the teams I’ve mocked Love to numerous times already is the Saints. They are a guard away from a full offensive line, have a starting quarterback, and one good receiver in Chris Olave. This is a team that would be able to take advantage of Love’s abilities immediately. Love is a downhill runner with breakaway speed and passing down upside.

There are enough clips of Love lining up at receiver to feel comfortable about his ability at the NFL level. This is a prerequisite for first round running backs. You must impact the game on passing downs in ways replacement level players can’t. Love is an incredibly willing pass protector, and seems comfortable tracking the ball downfield in one-on-one situations already.

Historical Comparisons

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Recently there’s been a lot of success with drafting running backs in the first round. Ashton Jeanty didn’t workout last year because the Raiders have no supporting cast. Bijan Robinson is a star in Atlanta because they have an excess of weapons and solid run blocking offensive line. Jahmyr Gibbs was inserted into a stacked Lions roster with a great offensive line as well.

The last top-10 selection at running back before those players was Saquon Barkley. Barkley was more successful than Jeanty in a slightly better situation in New York. Though he did have some good seasons as a Giant, it’s not until Philadelphia signed him that we really saw Barkley's ceiling. These backs are all great, but too often later draft picks make up 80% of what they are on early downs.

Projection

At the end of the day, running backs are a way to give an offense a unique element. A lot of teams lack that changeup to their fastball. The problem is, a changeup without a fastball is not particularly useful. As mentioned before, I think the Saints can create a fastball heading into 2026 with their quick passing game. There are other teams with offensive identities like Minnesota and Kansas City that will consider Love. Someone at the top of the draft will bite, but many teams would rather not forgo larger needs.