Week 14 breakouts: Five college football players boosting 2026 NFL Draft stock

In the final week of college football's regular season, some impact players have major statements to make. With the season now over for some and working toward resolution for the rest, some players made major NFL Draft statements in Week 14. Here are five 2026-eligible players who helped their stock in Week 14.

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Penn State disappointed this season, but it pretty clearly wasn't Allen's fault. After four steady seasons, Allen is now Penn State's all-time leading rusher. He capped his season with a 226 yard rushing performance that demonstrated his physicality and ability to hit the edges and make big plays. Running backs aren't trendy NFL picks, but Allen is a guy who has played his way into the top three rounds and perhaps even higher.

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

The other top running back who made a statement this season was Johnson, who has stood tall for a slumping Nebraska team. Even without Dylan Raiola, he busted out a 217-yard game against Iowa. On the season, Johnson ran for 1,451 yards and 12 scores. Not unlike Allen, he's got enough size (5'11" and 200 pounds) to run inside and outside. Johnson is another guy who could be a second or third round NFL pick.

Romello Height, Texas Tech

Tech's defense is chock full of NFL prospects, but Height, a talented edge who transferred in from Georgia Tech, is making his case as one of the best. The 6'3", 240 pound standout has both speed and strength. He had two tackles for loss against West Virginia in Week 14, making four straight games with at least one TFL. With nine sacks, Height could climb into the late first round or looks like a solid second-round pick at least.

Trevor Goosby, Texas

Offensive linemen tend to only get noticed for negative plays and penalty flags, but Goosby did a great job in Texas's win over Texas A&M. The big tackle had to match up with A&M standout Cashius Howell and kept Arch Manning upright enough to direct the win. Goosby is likely a first-round guy and with games like Week 14's battle, he might push his way into the middle of the round.

AJ Haulcy, LSU

The Tigers had a brutal 2025 season, but Haulcy, who transferred in from Houston, pretty clearly wasn't to blame. Halucy isn't the fanciest of players, but he has over 300 college tackles and grabbed an interception in Week 14, which made eight picks over the past two seasons. At just 6' tall, Haulcy might be a bit undersized for the NFL, but he has a nose for the football and looks like a mid-round steal for some lucky team.