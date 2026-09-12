Week 2 Delivers the Most Chaotic TD of the 2026 College Football Season

Georgia turned the most chaotic play of the 2026 college football season into six points on Saturday, when an interception, a forced fumble and an end zone recovery all happened on a single snap against Western Kentucky.

Safety Blake Stewart picked off Brock Glenn at the Western Kentucky 27 with 4:29 left in the third quarter, then lost the ball at the goal line, and teammate Tyriq Green fell on it in the end zone.

Georgia fumble recovery touchdown explained

Ummmmm… We don’t know what just happened either 😅



The wildest touchdown of the college football season just happened in Athens 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EJfe7N8kEc — SEC Country (@SECcountry) September 12, 2026

Hilltoppers quarterback Brock Glenn threw on second and 10 from his own 25. Stewart cut in front of the pass and picked it off at the 27, then took off toward the end zone. A Western Kentucky defender caught him and knocked the ball loose before he crossed the goal line. The ball skipped into the end zone, and Green, a fellow Georgia safety, landed on it for the touchdown. Kicker Peyton Woodring made the extra point, and the Bulldogs led 63-6.

It was Georgia's second interception of the afternoon and the fifth turnover of the game. Western Kentucky had already lost two fumbles and thrown a pick before Stewart's play.

Why did Georgia fumble four times?

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (5) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Jaylen Wester (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia put the ball on the ground four times and lost just one. Backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi fumbled on a 9-yard run late in the second quarter, and Xavion Griffin recovered it for the Hilltoppers at the Georgia 15.

The rest stayed with the Bulldogs. Running back Jae Lamar fumbled in the third quarter, but tight end Kaiden Prothro recovered at the Georgia 35. Stewart's fumble came next and turned into six points. Quarterback Ryan Montgomery then lost the handle on a 5-yard run, and Georgia recovered at its own 27.

Western Kentucky had the same trouble holding on. Adrion Boyd fumbled the opening kickoff. Demello Jones recovered at the Western Kentucky 18, and Georgia scored less than a minute into the game. Rodney Tisdale Jr. lost another one in the second quarter that set up a touchdown from the 16.

Western Kentucky vs Georgia score update

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. (5) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia led 63-6 in the fourth quarter and hadn't scored since Green's recovery. Gunner Stockton completed 13 of 16 passes for 234 yards and five touchdowns before he came out. Puglisi added a 70-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half.

Western Kentucky finished the third quarter with 122 total yards to Georgia's 495, and the Hilltoppers gained 58 yards on 27 carries. Georgia also wore all-white uniforms for the first time in school history.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart opens SEC play at Arkansas on Sept. 19. Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton takes his team to Indiana that same day.