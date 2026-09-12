Georgia Football Live Updates vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

ATHENS - Georgia Football will take the field Between the Hedges against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Saturday. Stick with us as we give you more than just the score - insights to what's happening before, during and after Kirby Smart's Dawgs arrive in their all-white uniforms for the first time ever.

Pre-Game

No. 2 Georgia Football is listed as a massive favorite to beat Western Kentucky. Georgia has a streak of 85 straight sellouts Between the Hedges. Western Kentucky was blown out at Nevada this past Saturday. The Bulldogs slammed Tennessee State 63-3 a week ago in Athens.

Georgia averaged 10.1 yards a carry in the 63-3 rout of TSU to open the 2026 season. The Bulldogs gained 272 yards on 27 attempts. In 2025, Georgia averaged 182.1 rushing yards/game with 31 TDs.

Live updates will start around 10 AM ET - Please stay tuned.

Here is a graphic you can use to get ready for Saturday's game.

For this Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky, Georgia Football will wear an all-white uniform (helmets, jerseys and pants) for the first time in school history. Georgia is 4-0 in an alternate uniforms under Kirby Smart including black jerseys against Louisiana in Athens in 2016, versus Miss. State in Athens and Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl in the 2020 season. Also, to honor the 1980 national championship team, Georgia wore white jerseys and red pants in the 2020 season opener at Arkansas.

Series History: The Bulldogs lead the WKU series 1-0 with the lone meeting in Athens to open the 2006 season. Georgia posted a 48-12 victory. Georgia QB Matthew Stafford made his debut in the 4th quarter.

Did You Know? Earlier in their career, WKU defensive coordinator Davis Merritt and safeties coach David Metcalf served on Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff. Merritt was a defensive quality control coordinator during the Bulldogs latest two national championship teams (2021-22) while Metcalf was a defensive quality control assistant from 2022-25.