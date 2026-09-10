Paul Finebaum Pumps the Brakes on the Hype for a Top 5 College Football Team

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs started off the season with a dominant win over the Tennessee State Tigers. Kirby Smart's team is now undefeated in openers in his tenure.

Georgia Dominates Season-Opener

The Bulldogs won 63-3 in the game. The offense was dominant, totaling 660 yards of total offense. Quarterback Gunnder Stockton completed 15-of-16 for 202 yards and three scores. The Bulldogs totaled 388 yards passing and five scores in the game. They also ran for 272 yards, with only one player totaling over 40 yards. So, they attacked Tennessee State in multiple ways.

The defense was also stout. Georgia held the Tigers to just 109 yards of total offense. That includes just 10 yards rushing on 32 carries. Starting quarterback Daylin Lee was held to 11-of-19 for 62 yards passing. This performance has brought some excitement to Georgia fans as the team looks to win its first national championship since 2022.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart works on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Urges Georgia Fans to Pump the Brakes After Dominant Opener

ESPN's Paul Finebaum received a call on "The Paul Finebaum Show" from a fan who was ecstatic about the performance. Finebaum said the fan should want to pump the brakes.

"Obviously, the people who vote in the AP poll were very impressed," Finebaum said. "I don't want to tell any fan not to be excited about the first game. But Georgia's schedule is going to get a little bit more challenging in the coming weeks."

The Bulldogs Will Soon Face a Much Bigger Test

Finebaum's point is less about questioning Georgia's performance and more about the opponent. Tennessee State provided very little resistance, allowing the Bulldogs to control the game from the opening quarter and giving Smart an opportunity to give his backups valuable playing time.

Georgia's next game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers should provide another opportunity to build momentum, but the schedule eventually becomes much more demanding. The Bulldogs host the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 26, their first matchup with the Sooners since Georgia won the 2018 Rose Bowl.

That game will tell us far more about Georgia's championship potential than a 63-3 win over the Tigers. For now, the Bulldogs have done exactly what a championship contender should do against an overmatched opponent. The next step is proving they can produce the same level of dominance when the opponent has the talent to push back.

Georgia takes on Western Kentucky at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday on the SEC Network.