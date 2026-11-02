Where Did Caleb Williams Play College Football? What to Know for Monday Night Football

Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears quarterback and one of the NFL’s most dynamic young talents, takes center stage once again on Monday Night Football.

The matchup pits two of the best teams in the NFC on the same field, as Williams and the Bears square off against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and one of the best defenses in the National Football League.

What did his path to the NFL look like? Here’s what you need to know.

Early Path: Oklahoma Sooners

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Williams initially began his college football career at the University of Oklahoma in 2021 on the back of a very elite recruiting profile.

Named the No. 1 player in the District of Columbia, the quarterback was also designated a five-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports.

Given a chance to prove that promise, Williams made the most of that chance. As a true freshman under head coach Lincoln Riley, he stepped into a significant role midseason to lead the Sooners offense after replacing starter Spencer Rattler.

He finished the year with 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, and four interceptions across 11 appearances, and was a credible ground threat, adding 442 rushing yards and six more scores. His poise and dual-threat ability marked him as a future star. But not at Oklahoma.

The Transfer and USC Dominance

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After the 2021 season, Williams entered the transfer portal and followed Riley to the University of Southern California. In 2022, his first year with the Trojans, he delivered a historic campaign.

Williams threw for 4,537 yards and an FBS-leading 42 touchdowns with only five interceptions, while rushing for 10 more scores. The performance earned him the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The quarterback finished the season as USC’s eighth Heisman winner and helped transform a struggling program back into an 11-win contender.

In 2023, Williams posted another strong season with 3,633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions, plus 11 rushing touchdowns, despite a 7-5 regular-season regress for the Trojans.

He declared for the NFL Draft after that performance, finishing his college football career with more than 10,000 passing yards and 120 total touchdowns.

From College Star to NFL Spotlight

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Williams was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now in his third professional season, he continues to show the creativity, arm talent, and improvisational skills that defined his time at Oklahoma and USC.

Williams has been consistently productive for the Bears’ offense ever since, passing for 3,541 yards as a rookie before posting a career-high 3,942 yards the year after, totaling 57 all-purpose touchdowns with 14 interceptions in his NFL career to date.

Monday Night Football offers another national stage for the quarterback who once lit up the college game, as Williams and the Bears line up against the defending Super Bowl champs in primetime.