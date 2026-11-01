Bears vs. Seahawks Odds Hold Steady Despite Major Trades Ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 8

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with an exciting NFC battle on Monday night, as Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams.

The Seahawks opened as favorites in this matchup, and they have remained in that spot even with both of these teams executing blockbuster trades in the lead up to Week 8.

Seattle improved its offensive line by adding All-Pro Quenton Nelson in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts while the Bears made the biggest move in trade season so far, sending two first-round picks to the Tennessee Titans as part of a package for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

The Bears jumped from +1400 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl after the deal, yet they remain three-point underdogs on the road in a key NFC battle on Monday. The winner of this game will have the head-to-head tiebreaker this season, which could be huge with both teams currently in the wild card mix in the NFC.

Bears vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears +3 (-105)

Seahawks -3 (-115)

Moneyline

Bears: +140

Seahawks: -166

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Earlier this week, I shared in our betting preview for this marquee matchup why I'm taking the Bears to cover on Monday night:

As shaky as Seattle’s offense has been at times this season (24th in EPA/Play), it has done enough to get to 4-3 and stay in the hunt to win the NFC West despite a very tough schedule.

The Bears are the worst team in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed, which should be an immediate red flag for their defense and a good sign for Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Co. Yet, Chicago is seventh in success rate and 14th in EPA/Play on that side of the ball.

Chicago has also been opportunistic on defense, forcing 10 turnovers this season after leading the league in takeaways in the 2025 campaign. That brings up a major concern for Seattle, especially since Darnold has already thrown eight interceptions in 2026.

It’s hard to take the Bears’ season-long offensive numbers as their true ranking since they’ve scored 59, 31 and 30 points in the three full games with Williams at quarterback. While I don’t expect that kind of scoring outburst against this Super Bowl-caliber defense, it would be foolish to consider the Bears anything less than a top eight offense in the league.

I don’t love fading Seattle at home, but it has covered the spread just once in four games there this season.

I’m betting on Williams and this Chicago offense being good enough to at least hang around on Monday night, even against an awesome Seattle defense.

Even with the trades made by both of these teams this week, it hasn't changed my thinking ahead of this matchup. The Chicago defense has been an Achilles heel all season, so hopefully Simmons' addition will improve Chicago's run defense and pass rush.

This game could decide a ton in the NFC playoff picture, so both teams are going to come out firing on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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