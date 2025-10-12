Where is College GameDay? ESPN announces Week 8 location
College football’s most consequential game could be played in SEC country this coming weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene to take it all in.
ESPN has announced that its flagship college football program will be live in Athens as the Ole Miss Rebels travel between the hedges to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Battle of SEC rivals with big ambitions
Georgia and Ole Miss both have the same plan next weekend: take one very important step forward in conference play and use the game as what should be a serious resume-builder for the selection committee come College Football Playoff time.
Georgia has already failed one such test, succumbing once again to Alabama earlier this season at home, while Ole Miss boasts an important victory over a then top-five ranked LSU a couple weeks ago.
Georgia is coming off a sluggish but ultimately successful road trip against rival Auburn, surrendering a quick 10-0 lead, but scoring 20 unanswered points to avoid the upset and improve to 5-1 overall with a 3-1 mark in SEC play, a loss to Alabama its only blemish.
Ole Miss didn’t look its usual self in a three-point victory against unranked non-conference challenger Washington State this past weekend, but still paces the SEC alongside Texas A&M with a 6-0 overall record and a 3-0 run in conference play.
Last time they met
A year ago, this was a matchup with massive playoff implications in Oxford, with the Rebels handing the Bulldogs one of their two consequential road losses.
Then-No. 16 Ole Miss pulled off a massive upset of No. 3 Georgia in a 28-10 result that for a time put Lane Kiffin’s team squarely in the College Football Playoff picture.
That is, before a costly loss on the road against Florida that ultimately kept the Rebels out of the field, while Georgia went on to win the SEC Championship despite its two losses and eventually made it as far as the CFP quarterfinal round.
--
Who is favored?
Early on, the betting market is taking the Bulldogs to hand the Rebels their first loss of the season.
Georgia is a 6.5 point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the early game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for this ranked SEC clash.
FanDuel lists the total at 54.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -240 and for Ole Miss at +195 to win outright.
ESPN’s own prediction metrics, correct on more than 70 percent of games straight-up this season, favor the Bulldogs over the Rebels in the matchup, as Georgia is projected to defeat Ole Miss with 69.7 percent likelihood.
--
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Oregon and Indiana from the Pacific Northwest, a signature victory for the Hoosiers in a clash between undefeated Big Ten contenders.
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20.
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
--