$6.5 million college football QB raises concern for NFL teams

Alabama entered the 2025 college football season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, ultimately finishing No. 9 overall and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, the Tide were decisively beaten in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, falling 38–3 to No. 1 Indiana behind a 192-yard, three-touchdown performance from the Hoosiers' Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who completed 14 of 16 passes.

While Mendoza continues to generate headlines, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson also delivered a strong season in his first year as the full-time starter. Simpson completed 305 of 473 pass attempts (64.5%) for 3,567 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions, posting a 145.2 passer rating while adding two rushing touchdowns.

Despite some speculation that he could return to Tuscaloosa for a senior season, Simpson publicly declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in early January after consulting with advisors and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

That decision came despite reported interest in the transfer portal market, with multiple outlets indicating Miami offered Simpson an NIL package valued around $6.5 million, a figure that would have made him the highest-paid player in college football.

Now with the 2026 NFL Draft looming, ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently released an updated quarterback “hot board” that ranked Mendoza No. 1 and Simpson No. 2 among 2026 NFL Draft prospects.

Reid praised Simpson’s pocket feel, pre-snap processing, and an eight-game stretch that highlighted his command of Alabama’s offense, while also noting concerns surrounding his limited starting experience and late-season accuracy, particularly on downfield throws.

The ESPN analysis emphasized that, despite Simpson’s clear physical and mental traits, many NFL evaluators remain cautious due to his relatively small body of starting tape compared to other top quarterback prospects.

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) celebrates following a College Football Playoff game against the Oklahoma Sooners | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s hot board and other major media rankings place Mendoza at the top of the 2026 quarterback class, followed by Simpson, with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, and Miami’s Carson Beck rounding out the next tier.

By comparison, on ESPN’s QB board, Chambliss is ranked No. 3, followed by Nussmeier at No. 4 and Beck at No. 5, followed by Penn State’s Drew Allar, Arkansas’ Taylen Green, and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik.

The rest of the class is expected to see its draft stock shaped by medical evaluations, Senior Bowl and NFL Combine performances, and individual pro days.

Ultimately, being ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s QB board positions Simpson as a fringe first-round prospect, but his limited starting experience continues to force NFL teams to balance upside against a small sample size.

