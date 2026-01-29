The 2030 college football game every fan already has circled

With major conferences having or looking toward nine-game schedules, the days of non-conference blockbusters could seemingly be limited. After all, with a potentially growing number of Playoff spots on the line, the likely theory will be to take care of conference business and take as few unnecessary risks as possible.

But that situation makes a 2030 matchup look even crazier than it already would. Two top college football programs are slated for a home and home series in 2030 and 2031, and it leaves one of those powers facing a veritable murderer's row of a 2030 schedule.

The must-see game of 2030 (already)

Go ahead and circle the September 14, 2030 matchup of Ohio State at Georgia. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in Columbus in 2031, but will battle between the hedges in 2030. The kicker for Georgia is that they are slated to also host Clemson in a non-conference game. With the SEC going to a nine-game league slate, Georgia's schedule may well be nine SEC foes and out-of-conference battles with Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia Tech.

Ohio State, for instance, will play at Georgia and has a home game slated with Nevada. While their season opener and third non-conference game is not yet scheduled, an FCS or MAC foe would be consistent with their usual scheduling pattern. After all, that's usually the three-game non-conference play for a power conference team: one challenging game, one lightly challenging game, and one easy game.

Bulldogs potentially facing juggernaut

While Georgia is choosing a different path, the Bulldogs do have a path to ease things up a bit. At the moment, Georgia currently has four teams slotted for three non-conference games. North Carolina A&T is also slated to play Georgia. Admittedly, by 2030, nine-game league slates may end the annual Georgia/Georgia Tech battle. Or the Bulldogs could delay their game with Clemson. The teams are scheduled to face off in 2029, 2032, and 2033. That said, Georgia already has three slated games for 2031, so a move might not be easy.

While there is a generalized rule among power conferences about a requirement of a power four opponent in each program's non-conference schedule, that rule has historically been taken as more of a suggestion. With the annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech, Georgia would already be set, but the Bulldogs usually add another challenging game. Admittedly, that took place in an eight-game SEC slate, where there was room for two easy wins.

On the other hand, defending champion Indiana drew up a 2025 non-conference schedule of Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and FCS Indiana State. Suffice it to say, that's not a roadmap that Georgia (or Ohio State) will be looking to follow.