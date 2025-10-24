Which undefeated college football teams have the best chance to finish unbeaten?
The last college football team to finish a season undefeated was 15-0 Michigan in 2023 on its run to the national championship.
Could there be one this year?
Only six undefeated teams remain entering Week 9 of the season after Miami, Memphis, Ole Miss and Texas Tech all took their first losses last week.
Here are the remaining unbeaten teams ranked from best to worst chance of finishing that way.
1. Ohio State (7-0)
Not exactly a bold choice, sure, but there's also no need to overthink it.
The No. 1-ranked Buckeyes have the best defense in college football (allowing an FBS-low 5.9 points per game and ranking second in yards allowed at 216.9 per game), sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin is getting better by the week (36-of-42 passing for 393 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs last Saturday vs. Wisconsin), and oh yeah, Ohio State won the national championship last year.
More to the point, the Buckeyes' remaining regular-season schedule is favorable -- vs. Penn State (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), at Purdue (2-5, 0-4), vs. UCLA (3-4, 3-1), vs. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4), at Michigan (5-2, 3-1).
Yes, coach Ryan Day is just 1-4 overall against Michigan with the Wolverines winning the last four meetings -- including a 13-10 loss in Columbus last year that kept Ohio State out of the Big Ten championship game.
But Day and the Buckeyes have been reminded of that for a year -- that they may have won the national title but didn't win the rivalry game -- so if motivation could possibly be any higher for that game ...
Also, this isn't an elite Michigan team. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is very talented, but he has his ups and downs and struggled against Oklahoma's exceptional defense (albeit in Week 2 and his first college road game).
Let's also be clear, though -- even if Ohio State gets through those next five games unbeaten, it still has a daunting path to finish the job with a potential Big Ten championship game clash with No. 2 Indiana and then another full playoff run.
Chance of finishing undefeated: 35 percent
2. Indiana (7-0)
This should really be more of a 1A/1B situation based on all evidence from this season, but because Indiana has no history of playoff success -- the Hoosiers lost 27-17 to Notre Dame in the first round of the playoff last year in their lone CFP appearance -- the slightest of nods has to go to Ohio State.
It's very likely both the Buckeyes and Hoosiers are undefeated going into the Big Ten championship game, and the winner of that game is the one who belongs atop this list ultimately.
It should be clear by now that No. 2-ranked Indiana is the real deal under Curt Cignetti and even better than last year when it came out of nowhere as the biggest surprise in college football. The Hoosiers won 30-10 at Oregon when the Ducks were ranked No. 3, and they put a 63-10 beatdown on Illinois when the Fighting Illini were (undeservedly, sure) ranked No. 9.
Indiana has an even more favorable schedule the rest of the way than Ohio State, closing vs. UCLA (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten), at Maryland (4-3, 1-3), at Penn State (3-4, 0-4), vs. Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4) and at Purdue (2-5, 0-4).
Chance of finishing undefeated: 30 percent
3. Georgia Tech (7-0)
This is where the list drops off precipitously.
Listen, no knock on Georgia Tech, which is 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and one of the best stories in college football. Quarterback Haynes King is as valuable as any player in the country for all he does for the Yellow Jackets, leading the team in both passing and rushing yards for the season.
And just when many predicted Georgia Tech would meet its match last week at Duke, it responded with an impressive 27-18 win.
This is a very good team, no question, and it may well finish the ACC schedule unbeaten with remaining conference games vs. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC), at NC State (4-3, 1-2), at Boston College (1-6, 0-4) and vs. Pitt (5-2, 3-1), though the surging Panthers will be a tough matchup.
But even if that happens, Georgia Tech then closes the regular season vs. No. 5 Georgia (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta). The Bulldogs have won the last seven meetings in that rivalry series.
Then comes a potential ACC championship game matchup vs. likely Virginia, SMU, Miami, Louisville or Duke ... before even getting to a potential CFP run. It's just hard to see all that happening.
Chance of finishing undefeated: 5 percent
4. Texas A&M (7-0)
The No. 3-ranked Aggies are absolutely a program on the ascent under second-year head coach Mike Elko and have a signature win at Notre Dame (41-40 in Week 3) to highlight their 7-0 start.
But that's the only ranked opponent Texas A&M has played with its other wins over UTSA, Utah State, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and Arkansas (45-42 last week).
The Aggies' toughest tests remain with road games at No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) and No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) next on the schedule and a road game at No. 22 Texas (5-2, 2-1) to close the regular season.
If they get through those obstacles, the SEC championship game would likely bring Alabama or Georgia.
It's not that Texas A&M couldn't win any of those games -- it's that it's hard to see it winning all of those games, plus a full CFP run.
Chance of finishing undefeated: 3 percent
5. BYU (7-0)
No. 11-ranked BYU spent most of the season out of the national rankings, but it's kept winning and forced the voters to take notice, surging up the AP poll in recent weeks.
A 24-21 win over then-No. 23 Utah last week was the biggest one yet and added weight to the Cougars' undefeated record, as the best team they'd played to that point was Arizona (needing overtime to prevail).
Nonetheless, it feels like the Cougars have overachieved. They're always a well-coached, physical team under Kalani Sitake, but they're fairly one-dimensional this year offensively.
True freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has only reached 200 passing yards in two games this season, but he contributes to the rushing attack (359 yards and 8 TDs on the ground), led by running back LJ Martin (774 yards, 4 TDs).
Is that enough to get through a tough final stretch of the schedule?
BYU closes at Iowa State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), at No. 14 Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1), vs. TCU (5-2, 2-2), at No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0) and vs. UCF (4-3, 1-3).
More likely, that looks like two or three losses.
Chance of finishing undefeated: 0 percent
6. Navy (6-0)
Navy hasn't finished undefeated since 1926, when it went 9-0-1. It won't finish undefeated this year either.
The Midshipmen are a fun team that can cause fits for opponents who don't ever see the triple-option offense otherwise. Quarterback Blake Horvath is a good operator of it, adding more of a passing element than Navy teams of the past.
But the reality is Navy's best win was over Temple (the only team it's played so far that currently has a winning record) and that was a 32-31 battle.
Navy's toughest games all still remain. It's last favorable matchup comes this week vs. Florida Atlantic (3-4, 2-2 AAC) before a gauntlet of games at North Texas (6-1, 2-1), at No. 12 Notre Dame (5-2), vs. No. 18 South Florida (6-1, 3-0), at Memphis (6-1, 2-1) and vs. Army (3-4, 2-3).
In the most unlikeliest of scenarios that Navy wins all those games, it would be assured of a playoff spot and be a substantial underdog against every other team on the bracket.
Chance of finishing undefeated: 0 percent