Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 7?

The 2026 college football season continues to deliver.

With a plethora of talented wide receivers across the sport, a true freshman is still shining during the back half of the year.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 7?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Colorado State Rams with Aeryn Hampton in the first half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 7 Games, 46 catches, 1,040 yards, 14 TDs

A wide receiver has finally passed the 1,000-yard mark, and it's not who you'd expect.

Jesse Legree has been lights out for Oregon State all year. He's now recorded 100+ yards in seven straight games, reeling in 8 catches for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 48-30 victory against Washington State.

2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Season Stats: 7 Games, 52 catches, 984 yards, 12 TDs

Smith isn't far behind the leader, but he's slowed down slightly over the past 2 weeks. He only had 4 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's close win over Indiana.

3. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 50 catches, 784 yards, 7 TDs

Hatcher makes his first appearance in the top 10 after three straight games with 100+ receiving yards. He exploded in a loss to Louisville, recording a career-high 13 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.

4. Malachi Toney, Miami

Season Stats: 6 Games, 50 catches, 758 yards, 8 TDs

Toney bounced back after Miami's BYE week, dominating in the fourth quarter and overtime to prevent an upset. He caught the game-winning touchdown in double overtime, following that up with a pass for a successful two-point conversion.

The star sophomore finished with 11 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

5. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 741 yards, 9 TDs

Duff got it going again in Rutgers' win over Maryland. He broke 100+ yards for the fourth time this season, catching 9 passes for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns.

6. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Season Stats: 7 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs

Hernandez played sparingly in Wake Forest's decimation of Cal. He's dealing with an injury, though he may be back closer to full strength on Halloween, as the Demon Deacons are currently on a BYE week.

7. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) celebrates a catch during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 7 Games, 39 catches, 694 yards, 8 TDs

Becker has already surpassed his receiving total from last year, putting up 9 catches for 165 yards in Indiana's loss to Ohio State.

8. Cayden Lee, Missouri

Season Stats: 7 Games, 47 catches, 678 yards, 5 TDs

Lee was relatively ineffective as Missouri's winning streak came to an anticlimactic end in a blowout loss to Ole Miss. In the game against his former team, Lee was limited to 5 catches for 62 yards.

9. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Oct 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) scores a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 41 catches, 653 yards, 8 TDs

Harris scored for the fourth time in five games, but ultimately didn't do much in Arizona State's defeat to Texas Tech. He recorded 7 catches for 63 yards and a score.

10. Chris Marshall, Arkansas

Season Stats: 7 Games, 43 catches, 633 yards, 2 TDs

Marshall is teetering on the edge of the top-10 following three straight weeks with fewer than 100 yards. He had his quietest outing of the season on Saturday, catching 1 pass for 28 yards.