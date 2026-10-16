Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 6?

Following three straight weeks of no changes in the top-4, college football is providing a much-needed shakeup.

In just seven days, a new name has jumped into first place, and there was plenty of other movement across the top 10.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 6?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) avoids a tackle by Colorado State Rams linebacker Oumar Diomande (2) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 38 catches, 932 yards, 12 TDs

Six appearances, six 100+ yard performances. What else can you say? Legree is having a ridiculous start to his college career.

Legree's scored 6 touchdowns in his last two games, as he's only showing signs of improvement, rather than hitting the freshman wall. He put up 10 receptions for 191 yards and 3 scores in a 66-14 victory against San Diego State.

2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith will be stationed at the top of many teams' draft boards. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 48 catches, 916 yards, 11 TDs

Smith had one of his quieter outings of the season last Saturday, recording 4 receptions for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's still a productive day for any receiver in the country.

Even with Legree passing him up for now, Smith will be fighting for the top spot for the rest of the season.

3. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) runs with the football guarded by NC State Wolfpack defensive back Jackson Vick (22) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs

Hernandez has developed into Gio Lopez's favorite target, and it's paying off for both of them. He posted his third 100+ yard game of the season, and his second in the last three weeks, in a 38-14 win over North Carolina State.

The veteran pass-catcher recorded a career-high 12 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He's already set new season bests in catches and receiving yards.

4. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 5 Games, 33 catches, 628 yards, 7 TDs

Duff remained in the top-4 despite a BYE week. Rutgers returns to action on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Maryland for a conference game.

5. Cayden Lee, Missouri

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 616 yards, 5 TDs

While Lee didn't break 100 yards this week, he still led Missouri in receiving, catching 7 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for half of Austin Simmons' 14 completions.

Lee's scored 5 touchdowns in 2026, after 7 over the last three years.

6. Collin Dixon, Illinois

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) signals his touchdown during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 47 catches, 608 yards, 9 TDs

Illinois survived in overtime against Michigan State last Saturday. In the process, Dixon set a new single-season high in receiving, putting up 7 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Dixon has nearly doubled his touchdown total from last season.

7. Chris Marshall, Arkansas

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) gestures after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 605 yards, 2 TDs

Arkansas' struggle has resulted in a few unspectacular performances for Marshall. Though he remains in the top 10, he had a season-low 7 catches for 56 yards in a loss to Tennessee.

8. Malachi Toney, Miami

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs the ball down field during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 5 Games, 39 catches, 604 yards, 6 TDs

Toney's poor showing against Clemson followed by a BYE week resulted in a steep drop.

The twitchy athlete will have a chance to get back on track in a big way when Miami hosts Florida State on Saturday night.

9. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Oct 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) scores a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 5 Games, 34 catches, 590 yards, 7 TDs

Harris slowly worked his way back into the top-10, with three 100+ yard games in his five appearances.

In Arizona State's win against Hawaii, Harris totaled 8 receptions for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. He scored the first and last touchdowns of the victory.

10. Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) carries the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 5 Games, 40 catches, 574 yards, 5 TDs

Evans is on pace to shatter his yardage total from last season. He's already crossed 100+ yards in four of his five appearances.

While Mississippi State fell to Alabama last weekend, Evans had a breakout performance, putting together a career-high 12 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.