Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 6?
Following three straight weeks of no changes in the top-4, college football is providing a much-needed shakeup.
In just seven days, a new name has jumped into first place, and there was plenty of other movement across the top 10.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 6?
1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 6 Games, 38 catches, 932 yards, 12 TDs
Six appearances, six 100+ yard performances. What else can you say? Legree is having a ridiculous start to his college career.
Legree's scored 6 touchdowns in his last two games, as he's only showing signs of improvement, rather than hitting the freshman wall. He put up 10 receptions for 191 yards and 3 scores in a 66-14 victory against San Diego State.
2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 6 Games, 48 catches, 916 yards, 11 TDs
Smith had one of his quieter outings of the season last Saturday, recording 4 receptions for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's still a productive day for any receiver in the country.
Even with Legree passing him up for now, Smith will be fighting for the top spot for the rest of the season.
3. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 6 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs
Hernandez has developed into Gio Lopez's favorite target, and it's paying off for both of them. He posted his third 100+ yard game of the season, and his second in the last three weeks, in a 38-14 win over North Carolina State.
The veteran pass-catcher recorded a career-high 12 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He's already set new season bests in catches and receiving yards.
4. KJ Duff, Rutgers
Season Stats: 5 Games, 33 catches, 628 yards, 7 TDs
Duff remained in the top-4 despite a BYE week. Rutgers returns to action on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Maryland for a conference game.
5. Cayden Lee, Missouri
Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 616 yards, 5 TDs
While Lee didn't break 100 yards this week, he still led Missouri in receiving, catching 7 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for half of Austin Simmons' 14 completions.
Lee's scored 5 touchdowns in 2026, after 7 over the last three years.
6. Collin Dixon, Illinois
Season Stats: 6 Games, 47 catches, 608 yards, 9 TDs
Illinois survived in overtime against Michigan State last Saturday. In the process, Dixon set a new single-season high in receiving, putting up 7 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Dixon has nearly doubled his touchdown total from last season.
7. Chris Marshall, Arkansas
Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 605 yards, 2 TDs
Arkansas' struggle has resulted in a few unspectacular performances for Marshall. Though he remains in the top 10, he had a season-low 7 catches for 56 yards in a loss to Tennessee.
8. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 5 Games, 39 catches, 604 yards, 6 TDs
Toney's poor showing against Clemson followed by a BYE week resulted in a steep drop.
The twitchy athlete will have a chance to get back on track in a big way when Miami hosts Florida State on Saturday night.
9. Reed Harris, Arizona State
Season Stats: 5 Games, 34 catches, 590 yards, 7 TDs
Harris slowly worked his way back into the top-10, with three 100+ yard games in his five appearances.
In Arizona State's win against Hawaii, Harris totaled 8 receptions for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. He scored the first and last touchdowns of the victory.
10. Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State
Season Stats: 5 Games, 40 catches, 574 yards, 5 TDs
Evans is on pace to shatter his yardage total from last season. He's already crossed 100+ yards in four of his five appearances.
While Mississippi State fell to Alabama last weekend, Evans had a breakout performance, putting together a career-high 12 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.