Why Booger McFarland Is Warning the SEC About a Young College Football Powerhouse

Georgia has not won a national title since the 2022 season. The Bulldogs went 12-2 last year and won the SEC again. But the season ended with a loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland thinks the next step is coming anyway. He told ESPN's Christine Williamson that Georgia's young defenders are finally ready to grow up.

The developing roster supports his claim, because eight defensive starters are back in Athens this fall.

What Booger McFarland said about Georgia's growth on defense

McFarland is a former LSU defensive tackle and a two-time Super Bowl winner. So he tends to start with the front seven. He pointed to last season's experience, or lack thereof, as the reason for optimism.

"Everybody kept asking, 'What's wrong with Georgia? What's wrong with Georgia?' They were just a young football team. I think that youth now is going to grow up," McFarland said.

“If that defense is what they used to be, then it’s gonna be tough for anybody to beat Georgia.”@ESPNBooger on the expectations for the Bulldogs this season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/9lJQtcQo2z — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 5, 2026

He also liked the quarterback spot. "They got a veteran quarterback. You need a veteran at that spot," the Winnsboro, Louisiana native said. Senior Gunner Stockton is back for his second full season as the starter.

Then came the part the rest of the conference should note. "And I think this defense is going to be lights out. And if that defense is what they used to be, then it's going to be tough for anybody to beat Georgia," McFarland said.

Georgia's ranked fourth nationally in run defense in 2025

The unit was already good in many ways. Georgia football ranked fourth nationally against the run and tied for 10th in scoring defense. What Booger was alluding to was how the pass rush was lagging behind. The Bulldogs recorded just 20 sacks all season (worst in the SEC), and their top defensive transfer, Auburn's Amaris Williams, tore a knee ligament in the spring.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss carved up the Georgia defense late, and the Rebels won 39-34 on a field goal with six seconds left.

So the fix is not a rebuild. It is a large group of second-year and third-year players taking on much bigger roles.

Elijah Griffin, young Georgia defenders to watch in 2026

Sophomore defensive tackle Elijah Griffin is the starting point. The former five-star from Pooler played all 14 games as a true freshman. He posted 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack, and he made the Freshman All-SEC team.

Head coach Kirby Smart discussed his testing numbers at SEC Media Days. "His weight room numbers and his combine numbers, whether it's twitch, movement, acceleration, all these things we measure, he's comparable to some of the best defensive linemen we've had," Smart said.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (90) stands on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels in the 2026 Sugar Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His teammates see the same thing. "Elijah, man, he could be as good as he wants to be," senior linebacker Raylen Wilson told DawgNation. "He's athletically gifted, strong, big, where he can take on two blockers."

Others are stacked behind him. Second-year outside linebackers Chase Linton and Isaiah Gibson are both in line for larger roles. Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden hold down the secondary.

Georgia reloading with young talent on both sides

The pattern shows up on offense too. True freshman Zykie Helton enrolled in January and drew praise from veterans almost immediately. The Carrollton product started four years in high school and played both ways there.

"We've only been in pads for one day, and someone who sticks out is Zykie (Helton)," junior outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson told reporters. "He's a freshman, plays center guard, things like that. He's just being real physical."

Georgia opens Saturday, Sept. 5 against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.