117-Win Head Coach Ranked No. 1 in SEC Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

The drop from No. 1 to No. 2 is getting pretty steep. Kirby Smart is the best coach in the SEC, and nobody who follows college football is surprised.

A recent ranking of the best coaches in the conference put the Georgia head coach at the top of its 2026 SEC coaching rankings, and every other major list did the same. Smart has held the spot for years because his record leaves no room for debate. The gap between him and the rest of the league is the real story worth telling.

Kirby Smart tops the SEC coach rankings for 2026

Smart sits at No. 1 in Brad Crawford's CBS Sports ranking, ahead of Steve Sarkisian at No. 2, Kalen DeBoer at No. 3 and Lane Kiffin at No. 4. You may be having deja vu because USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer said the exact same thing last month.

Smart carries a 117-21 record at Georgia, two national titles from the 2021 and 2022 seasons and four SEC championships. He has reached the SEC Championship Game in eight of his 10 seasons in Athens.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 50-year-old entered his 11th season with a machine that reloads faster than most programs can rebuild. Georgia won another conference title in 2025 and returns a veteran quarterback along with the defensive depth that carries teams through December.

Smart also stuck to a plan while rivals leaned on the transfer portal. He described the Georgia model in a spring radio appearance: "recruit and develop high school football players, be the best coaching staff you can put out there, have continuity and retention, and then go do it better than other people."

The gap between Kirby Smart and the rest of the SEC

Look past Smart, and the SEC's resumes thin out fast.

Sarkisian has Texas playing better, but he has no national championship and remains winless head-to-head against Smart. DeBoer signed a contract extension at Alabama after two seasons that flashed upside without week-to-week dominance, and he has no title in Tuscaloosa.

Kiffin moved to LSU with the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, plenty of money and zero national championships to his name. Mike Elko took Texas A&M to the playoff and has no title. Josh Heupel made Tennessee explosive again and has no title.

That pattern runs down the whole list. Many of these coaches rank high among the pundit class because they hold jobs at brand-name programs, not because their trophy cases justify the praise. Coaching Texas, Alabama or LSU comes with talent, money and recruiting pull that most of the sport never touches. Winning at those places is the expectation, not the achievement. Smart is the only active SEC coach who has actually finished the job at the highest level, and he did it twice in a row.

Why the SEC needs Kirby Smart in 2026

The Big Ten has won three straight national championships with three different schools: Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024 and Indiana in 2025. No SEC team has even reached the title game in any of those seasons. The conference that owned college football for nearly two decades is now watching another league collect the hardware.

Smart is the SEC's best chance to end that drought. If Georgia falls short, the "SEC versus Big Ten" argument really stops being an argument because it's already grown one-sided in recent years.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart interact after a game at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Ten is already winning it on the field. That is why the top of the SEC rankings matters more than usual. Six league programs are breaking in new coaches this fall, the conference is younger and more volatile than it has been in years, and Smart's steadiness stands out even more against that backdrop.

The rest of the league can point to talented rosters and rising trajectories. Smart can point to two rings. Until one of those other coaches matches that, the ranking writes itself, and the SEC will keep leaning on the one man who has done it before.