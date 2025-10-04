Top 5 best college football candidates for Wisconsin if Luke Fickell is fired
Wisconsin was widely praised when the Badgers hired head coach Luke Fickell in 2022. Fickell shined at Cincinnati leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff appearance.
It was a notable achievement as Cincinnati punched their ticket to the postseason prior to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams. Despite the hype of Fickell's move to Madison, Wisconsin has failed to live up to the lofty expectations during his tenure as Badgers coach.
Here's what you need to know about Fickell's future at Wisconsin.
Wisconsin would owe Luke Fickell a sizable buyout if the Badgers fire the coach
If Wisconsin makes a move at head coach, Fickell's buyout would depend on when the Badgers make the decision. Fickell signed a seven-year, $55 million contract with Wisconsin in 2022.
As for Wisconsin's potential bill for Fickell's buyout, the coach would be owed 80% of the remainder of his contract at the time of firing. If Wisconsin fired Fickell at the end of the season, the coach would be owed about $25 million, per CBS Sports.
Let's take a look at the top potential candidates if Wisconsin fires Fickell.
No. 1 Kansas HC Lance Leipold
The former University of Wisconsin–Whitewater legendary coach has often been floated as a potential fit for the Badgers. Lance Leipold has helped transform Kansas from a basketball school to a program that has become intriguing during football season.
There is little doubt Wisconsin is a more iconic job than Kansas. Yet, an argument can be made that Leipold has a clearer path to the College Football Playoff with Kansas in the Big 12 compared to what the coach would face at Wisconsin in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin may be able to offer Leipold a contract that would make the coach quickly forget about this concern.
No. 2 Former Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald
Few know the Big Ten quite like former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Things came to an abrupt end at Northwestern in 2023 amid hazing allegations.
Wisconsin would need to be comfortable giving Fitzgerald another opportunity. On the field, it is hard to argue with Fitzgerald as a football coach. Fizgerald was able to do more with less at Northwestern.
No. 3 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
Perhaps Jon Sumrall will be the rare Group of 5 coach who never leaves, but he is going to have to keep turning down quality offers in the coming months. Sumrall opted to stay at Tulane during the 2024 college football coaching carousel.
Sumrall has mostly been linked to potential SEC vacancies, but Wisconsin would make some sense. The coach's approach and culture created at Tulane has Big Ten appeal.
No. 4 Oregon OC Will Stein
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is a major reason why the Ducks are one of the top teams in college football. Stein is expected to have opportunities to take a head coaching job in the next cycle.
Time will tell if there will be a job that entices Stein to leave Eugene. Stein already has knowledge of recruiting and playing in the Big Ten.
The Oregon assistant could be a breath of fresh air at Wisconsin, bringing an innovative offense to Madison.
No. 5 USF HC Alex Golesh
Wisconsin could also look to the Group of 5 ranks to find a potential candidate. Alex Golesh has transformed USF into a College Football Playoff contender. Golesh is no stranger to big-time college football with previous stops including Tennessee, Iowa State and Ohio State.