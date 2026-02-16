Zachariah Branch 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Profile, Grades, Rank, Measurements

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch is one of the most explosive playmaking athletes in this draft class. Branch is not a big receiver but makes up for his size limitations with his explosive acceleration and playmaking abilities.

Branch entered college football with national attention. Originally a five star recruit out of top prep school Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. The top ranked wide receiver recruit and number seven overall recruit in the nation in his recruiting class. Branch played two seasons at USC before transferring to Georga for his Junior season.

As a receiver at Georgia, he was utilized heavily in the screen game and his average depth of target plummeted to a 3.6 yard average. in 2025. 78 percent of his total of 811 receiving yards came after the catch on quick throws and screens.

When Branch gets the ball in his hands, he is a threat to score. He has explosive acceleration and elite top end speed. He was a true track champion in high school with a documented 10.33 100 meter. His speed on the football field is equally impressive. He has a chance to run the fastest 40 yard dash at the combine.

Branch is also a dangerous returner. He has an elite ability to slip through traffic and find tiny creases and go. His ability to navigate traffic is on full display both as a receiver fielding screens and as a returner.

Zachariah Branch is one of the most explosive playmakers in this upcoming draft class. But, he is almost purely a gadget player relying on screens and manufactured touches. Excellent returner as well. pic.twitter.com/pdl2mCbPOH — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 14, 2026

Branch has improved his hands every year in college and finished 2025 with 2.4 percent drop rate lowering his career average to 4.8 percent.

He is primarily a slot receiver as he is best utilized as a target of manufactured touches. In the NFL, if he will grow into a bigger role, he will need to refine and develop his route running.

Measurables

Name: Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch Height/weight/class: 5'10 180lbs, wide receiver, Junior

5'10 180lbs, wide receiver, Junior Awards: 2025 Second-Team All-SEC, 2023 Jet Award (Best returner), 2023 First-Team All-American, 2023 All-Pac-12 First Team

What Zachariah Branch does well

Travis Register-Imagn Images

Explosive with the ball in his hands and is a threat to score at at time

Navigates tight spaces and traffic with ease and wiggle

Great hands and has steadily improved through his collegiate career

Elite returner who puts fear in coverage teams

Where Zachariah Branch can improve

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Has little to no route running polish

Will need to maximize his spacing and body control to make contested catches with physical limitations

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #8 wide receiver

Expected draft round: Second

Summary

Zachariah Branch is an exceptional athlete and playmaker. He has not been asked to be much of a traditional wide receiver and needs to develop better route running. His ability to be a threat with the ball in his hands on offesne and as a returner will be valuable to any team seeking playmakers.