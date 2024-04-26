Nick Saban admits Alabama targeted Toledo star Quinyon Mitchell
Nick Saban has stepped away from college football, but the former Alabama head coach is still making headlines, especially after his debut appearance with ESPN's College GameDay during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. And especially with regards to his comments about Quinyon Mitchell.
Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted the Toledo cornerback with the No. 22 overall pick, Saban admitted that Alabama was targeting him to join their program, even though Mitchell never actually entered the college football transfer portal.
"He was our No. 1 guy in the portal last year, to try to get him to come out of the portal, and he would never get in the portal," Saban said during the live broadcast.
Mitchell was happy to stay in the Group of Five ranks during his college football career, and his decision certainly appears to have paid off after emerging as a first-round draft selection.
The cornerback recorded 41 total stops, broke up 18 pass attempts, and intercepted another during his last year at Toledo before entering the draft, and quickly moved up draft boards after a good performance at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft Combine.
Mitchell was Toledo's first first-round draft selection since 1993, when Rockets defensive end Dan Williams went to the Denver Broncos.
And when Mitchell heard his name called at the draft, it was as a Toledo alum, not Alabama, despite Nick Saban's best hopes.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams