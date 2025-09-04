NFL legend Tiki Barber’s comments on college football generate controversy
Former New York Giants star Tiki Barber is once again making headlines with an unfiltered opinion. The former running back and three-time Pro Bowler is a familiar voice to New York sports fans as co-host of WFAN’s “Evan & Tiki.” This week, his blunt words about college football set off a fresh round of debate.
During a discussion with co-host Evan Roberts about rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s role with the Giants, Barber veered into a critique of the sport he once starred in at the University of Virginia. He made clear that, in his eyes, the college game is not worth watching. His comments quickly spread beyond New York radio.
“This is the evolution of college football. And by the way, as an aside… college football sucks,” Barber said. “It is a bad watch. Cause you don’t know who’s good and you don’t know who sucks. And even the good teams suck. So, college football is bad.”
Barber’s Harsh Assessment Of The College Game
Barber’s comments landed hard for a fan base that sees college football as a cultural cornerstone. He insisted that, while the sport has improved in preparing quarterbacks for the NFL, it remains a flawed product for viewers. His stance clashed with a season that has already shown massive interest.
Ohio State’s dramatic win, Florida State's upset win over Alabama and Bill Belichick's disappointing UNC debut are all examples of big Week 1 storylines that reinforce the sport’s continuing national pull, even with uneven quality from week to week.
Barber’s claim that even the “good teams suck” ignores the energy, rivalries and spectacle that fuel the college calendar every fall.
While Barber’s opinion reflects New York’s limited passion for college football, his blunt language resonated across social media. Fans outside the Northeast reacted with disbelief and anger. To many, it was a dismissive swipe at a sport that thrives as a weekly television event and as a local identity.
Reaction To Barber’s Comments Highlights Media Role
The former NFL star has a history of unfiltered remarks, from blasting the idea of “tanking” in the NFL to sparring with callers about rebuilding strategies. His latest take demonstrates how quickly a stray rant can spark a conversation across sports media. Barber has shifted his broadcasting career back to his former team, joining the Giants’ radio network this season after a stint with CBS. That role ensures his voice will remain prominent.
Controversial opinions often keep audiences engaged, and Barber has leaned into that style. But in labeling college football as “a bad watch,” he dismissed the loyalty of millions who pack stadiums every Saturday. His comments highlight the divide between regional sports cultures and the national audience that drives ratings and revenue.
Barber may have thought his words would fade in New York, where pro teams dominate headlines. Instead, they fueled a broader debate about the sport’s place in American culture. His new platform with the Giants will keep him in the spotlight, and his sharp takes are unlikely to slow down.
College football’s popularity will certainly not be undone by Barber’s critique, but the reaction to his remarks shows how even a single sentence can echo far beyond the WFAN studio.