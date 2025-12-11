$54 million head coach urged to say in college football amid NFL rumors

For college football coaches, the best moves can be the ones that don't get made. That's certainly the viewpoint of FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd. On his show The Herd, Cowherd recently weighed in on the front that the proverbail grass is not always greener in another job.

The college to pro jump

More specifically, Cowherd discussed the potential jump from college football to the NFL. For every Jim Harbaugh (who has fared well in the NFL after his time at Michigan), there are several Bobby Petrinos or Urban Meyers. Indeed, Cowherd discussed some new reasons that staying in school might be even more advisable.

Freeman to the pros?

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman has been the talk of significant NFL rumors, and Cowherd thinks Freeman should stay at Notre Dame. Freeman signed a significant extension at Notre Dame after the 2024 season, with him set to earn $54 million through 2030. But recent NFL rumors, particularly with the New York Giants, suggest that the NFL may covet Freeman. Cowherd says Freeman is in a good spot where he is.

Cowherd's take

Marcus Freeman is facing a dilemma a lot of super talented people do. Do you stay at your really, really, really good job or do you take a big swing at the highest level of your profession?... He can stay at Notre Dame forever and be successful, because he has great energy, he's a great recruiter... In the NFL, there's no guarantees for him. Coiln Cowherd

Cowherd went on to explain three reasons why he think Freeman should stay at Notre Dame.

3 reasons to stay

Number one is college jobs now pay about 80 to 90% of NFL jobs. And I like that because you get to control the personnel and you're making the same money.... Number two is NFL owners have all become multibillionaires. They become crazier and more impulsive.... The other thing that needs to be talked about is... start looking at NFL coaches. They look beat up, weathered, and tired... [College coaches] don't look their age because you're around young people and you're improving lives. It's not just Ws and Ls. Colin Cowherd

Freeman's resume

Despite Cowherd's advice, the Freeman to the NFL rumors have grown louder since Notre Dame was snubbed from the College Football Playoff. Freeman played briefly in the NFL before injuries ended his playing career. As a coach, he has shot up the coaching ladder and at age 39, is one of the most respected young coaches in the sport. With a 43-12 record, it's not hard to see why Freeman is a hot NFL prospect, even if Colin Cowherd thinks he can continue to thrive in South Bend.