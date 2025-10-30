Nick Saban answers whether LSU is the best job in college football
Former Alabama and LSU Nick Saban understands what life is like at some of the very best jobs in college football, and in a conversation with On3, he was pressed to answer which job is on top right now in the sport.
Since LSU's job just opened in dramatic fashion with the $50+ million price tag LSU anted up to give Brian Kelly for his dismissal, On3's Chris Low asked Saban if the Tigers' gig is still cream of the crop even as the landscape across college football has been so severely altered.
“That’s changed dramatically," commented Saban, "the whole question of what constitutes the best job. What used to make a job great was facilities, fan support, good academic support, recruiting base and being able to create value for the players."
LSU thrived in those areas, and Alabama was much the same. But in the mid-2020s, schools without those built-in advantages are able to find other avenues to catch up — and for Nick Saban, that means money.
"Now that has been minimized to how much money do you have to spend on building a roster," he asserted. "That is the most important thing by far.”
However, if we're talking money as a primary indicator of success moving forward, LSU is probably in decent shape knowing they hardly blinked before firing Brian Kelly despite a buyout that's halfway to nine figures. With 100,000+ packing the stands, support and local talent will be aplenty for these guys.
LSU has recruiting 'stranglehold'
As part of Low's story about the LSU job for On3, he also included quotes from former LSU national champion running back Jacob Hester, who explained why the Tigers still have a leg up in recruiting despite whatever changes have ocurred across the country.
“You have a stranglehold on the talent,” Hester emphasized, which comes from a Louisiana native. “There’s such a benefit in being the big dog in a state with this much talent. You’re not fighting Auburn if you’re Alabama or fighting Miami and FSU if you’re Florida."
Whether competing for talent or even just local business support, fans, television screens, etc. — there is just not a major No. 2 to challenge the Tigers state-wise. They've got the Bayou all to themselves, which is pretty rare in a Southeastern Conference state.
"They don’t all end up at LSU, but if you want them, you pretty much get them from this state," adds Hester.