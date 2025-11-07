Nick Saban names CFB team with ‘psychological’ barrier to overcome in Week 11
As part of Nick Saban's stop by the Pat McAfee Show on Friday afternoon ahead of a full Week 11 slate of action, the crew discussed the nature of late-season non-conference games. Particularly in the SEC, certain teams will leave their FCS foe or a low-level FBS team on the schedule in November rather than play it early in the year.
For former Alabama coach Nick Saban, those opportunities aren't always the breath of fresh air they appear to be, which is why he's warning Lane Kiffin about No. 6 Ole Miss' upcoming matchup against The Citadel. In fact, Saban's 2018 Crimson Tide team was 10-0 and No. 1 in the country entering a late-season game against The Citadel, who had them tied up at halftime.
"Well, ironically, we played The Citadel in the 10th or 11th game of the year just a few years ago, and if you look at the book, we were behind at halftime," Saban said has his face chiseled into a stern stare of disappointment. "And I think we might have been No. 1 in the country at the time.
"So, firsthand, I'm telling you, it is really really difficult to get your players to play when they've been playing SEC games that are so important, you're trying to get in the playoffs, you're playing a big game every week, can't afford to lose one, trying to get in the SEC Championship game," he added.
"Now, you're going to play The Citadel," Saban continued. "No disrespect to their kids, their players, their families or anything else, but it’s just not the same to the players and it’s really hard to get your team mentally ready to play, prepare the right way during the course of the week and then go out there and execute with the right disposition when the game comes."
Coaches are going to have a tough time motivating a team to play against a lesser foe than they've been facing, while that same foe as all the fire and hype for a rare opportunity to play an SEC school in an SEC stadiu,.
“And then, these guys, they grew up wanting to play at Alabama, Georgia, etc., now they’re getting the opportunity to play in that stadium," Saban noted. "I’m telling ya, man, it’s the biggest game of their life and probably not that big a game for your players. That’s a tough psychological thing to overcome.”
Alabama's players clearly had a little trouble waking up and bringing their typical A-level effort for that game against The Citadel a few years back. If Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin aren't dutiful about putting their best foot forward, regardless of competition, they risk a shocking loss or a mediocre outing that could make the College Football Playoff voters rethink their positioning by a spot or two.