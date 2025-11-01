Nick Saban names ‘most dominant’ team in college football right now
Ahead of the big Penn State at Ohio State matchup on the first November Saturday of college football this season, Nick Saban made a bold claim about the Buckeyes live on College GameDay.
He liked OSU to cover a three-possession point spread against the Nittany Lions and issued this declaratory statement on behalf of the home side: "Ohio State has been the most dominant, consistent team in the country so far this season," said Saban. "I think they cover."
That's not exactly a shocking opinion from Nick Saban, but even if Ohio State does appear to be the most dominant team, for Saban to say that out loud speaks to his respect for Ryan Day's program. Meanwhile, Pat McAfee also likes how impressive OSU has been every time out so far this season.
"I think Ohio State hasn't played anybody that's great," he admitted. "But they have played great against everybody."
These Buckeyes have yet to even come close to a competitive fourth quarter since outlasting Texas 14-7 in what has still been their stiffest test to date. Penn State was supposed to be another worthy challenger, but the air was let out of that balloon more than a month ago.
Nick Saban identifies underrated CFP contender
During a different GameDay segment, the cohosts peer up at a big screen which flashes a handful of overarching college football questions and take turns providing answers. Well, when Saban was up to bat, he had this question thrown at him: Most underrated CFP contender?
"Most underrated team in the CFB... you know, I like Notre Dame," Saban responded. The Fighting Irish dropped slightly below the national radar with two early losses, but like they did after losing a mind-boggler vs. Northern Illinois last season, ND has picked up steam as the months have grown colder way up North in South Bend.
"They've lost two games to top 10 teams, I think they have a favorable schedule going down the road," Saban added on the Irish. "They can't lose a (conference championship) game because they don't have one. I think they're going to be in the mix at the end and I think they're a little underrated right now."
Notre Dame lost by three points on the road against Miami and then by a field goal at home against a Texas A&M club that's still undefeated in the first few weeks of the year, but have really taken off since.