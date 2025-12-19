$1.6 million WR makes NIL announcement before College Football Playoff

Alabama and Oklahoma are about to kick off the College Football Playoff on Friday evening and ahead of the big match-up, one notable player shared some NIL news. With Tide coach Kalen DeBoer facing a particularly big game, stakes are high for Friday's battle. But at least one player has already had a productive Friday.

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams announced an NIL endorsement deal on social media on Friday afternoon. Williams, who has been tagged with a $1.6 million NIL value by On3, added another corporate endorsement to his already crowded NIL roster. With the eyes of college football heading to Alabama's battle with Oklahoma, Williams had a timely component in his statement.

Williams' new NIL deal is with Eat Just, Inc. which develops and markets plant-based alternatives to eggs and meats. Williams' Instagram post depicts the talented wide receiver apparently chowing down on what appears to be a chicken alternative from Eat Just.

Among Williams' other NIL deals include EA Sports (for whom he was a cover athlete for EA's College Football 26 game), Uber Eats, Beats by Dre, New Era, and clothier Hollister.

On the field, the 6' wide receiver continues to show flashes of the massive talent that earned him a starting spot as a 17-year old for the Tide in 2024. But he has struggled with consistency. Last season, Williams finished with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight receiving scores, with two more rushing touchdowns. In 2025, he has 42 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

Wiliams will not be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but figures to be a significant Draft prospect based on his speed and ball skills.

Alabama is facing a fourth loss in consecutive seasons. During Nick Saban's nearly two decades, he did not have a four-loss season after his initial 2006 campaign. With rumors of Kalen DeBoer being a strong candidate for the Michigan coaching job, there's plenty on the line during Friday's game.

Alabama is a slight underdog in Friday's College Football Playoff first-round battle. WIlliams could provide a key to the game. In Alabama's three losses this year, Williams has not exceeded 45 yards receiving or caught a touchdown. So it's safe to say that Tide fans, as well as Eat Just, hope that Williams eats well on Friday evening.