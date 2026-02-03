5-star RB ranked No. 1 running back prospect after skipping senior season

Alabama finished the 2025 season 11–4 (7–1 SEC), reached the SEC Championship Game (lost 28–7 to Georgia), and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 9 seed.

However, after the Tide beat Oklahoma 34–24 in the CFP first round, they were routed 38–3 by No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, putting an abrupt end to their second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Despite the disappointing finish for DeBoer, who previously led Washington to the national championship game, he has remained aggressive in both the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, headlined by five-star running back Ezavier Crowell.

A Jackson, Alabama, native, Crowell reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026 and enrolled early at Alabama, forgoing his senior season to join the Crimson Tide for spring practices.

As Alabama looks ahead to its potential future bellcow at running back, 247Sports’ final Top247 update on Monday officially named Crowell the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class.

Alabama early enrollee @EzavierCrowell — who reclassified from 2027 to 2026 last winter — is officially the No. 1 RB in the class, per the final @247Sports Top247 Player Rankings.



6,333 yards & 91 touchdowns in three years.



2x state champion with @JacksonFootball



Special. pic.twitter.com/1KRm29LGVW — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) February 2, 2026

Crowell’s three-year prep totals sit at 6,333 rushing yards and 91 rushing touchdowns on 543 carries, plus 25 catches for 508 receiving yards and six total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

In 2025 alone, he rushed for 2,632 yards and 35 touchdowns, led Jackson High School to a second straight Class 4A state title, and earned statewide honors, including Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year.

From Alabama’s perspective, the timing of Crowell’s arrival is significant as the Crimson Tide enters the 2026 spring with their most experienced lead backs, Jam Miller and Dre Washington, either out of eligibility or moving on to the NFL.

While Alabama does return several young pieces at the position (Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley, A.K. Dear), Crowell is expected to immediately compete for the lead role, with evaluators labeling him one of the most “college-ready” running backs in the 2026 class.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer calls out from the sidelines in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Alabama’s running game was inconsistent at times in 2025, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry as a team, with Miller leading the way at 130 carries for 504 yards.

With several experienced backs set to depart, Crowell’s arrival as a physically developed, highly productive prep back represents an immediate depth and talent upgrade, potentially accelerating the typical timeline for true freshmen.

Crowell’s rise to the No. 1 running back spot in 247Sports’ final rankings also further underscores Alabama’s ability to stockpile elite talent, as the Crimson Tide secured the No. 2 recruiting class nationally for 2026, highlighted by 25 commits, including a nation-leading four five-stars and 10 four-stars.

