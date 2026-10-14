3 College Football Teams Outperforming Their Financial Resources in 2026

For decades, college football's richest teams just got richer. But with the advent of the NIL era, player paydays became part of the story. And somehow, some of college football's top teams aren't necessarily the wealthiest, but the ones who have been smartest with the money on hand. Here are three teams, per a recent report from On3's Pete Nakos, who are particularly outperforming their financial resources.

1) Kentucky

In a preseason NIL valuation, two of the highest-budget programs in college football were Texas A&M and LSU. Kentucky has bested both of them while spending only a reported $22-25 million. Many of the teams of the SEC are among college football's most well compensated, but Kentucky's shocking 5-1 start has occurred with a new coach and a relatively meager financial bottom line.

Kentucky is currently ranked No. 15 in the AP poll and if their recent production continues, they'll be very much a part of the College Football Playoff picture... which A&M and LSU are likely to be staying home.

2) Wake Forest

Jake Dickert and Wake Forest are getting more value for less NIL spending than many major programs. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami, leading over the ACC, is a notoriously big spending NIL program-- consider, for instance, their high-dollar pickup of QB Darian Mensah. But currently sitting at second in the league-- and it's best hope for a second CFP team-- is Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons reportedly spent just $13 million on their NIL budget, less than a third of what Miami was estimated to be spending.

No. 21 Wake Forest has only one ranked team ahead on its schedule-- No. 24 SMU. So Wake could well end up 10-2 or even 11-1-- and paying barely $1 million in NIL funding per victory.

3) Oklahoma State

After a miserable 1-11 season in 2025, Oklahoma State started over, hiring Eric Morris from North Texas. Morris brought chunks of his ole North Texas roster with him and apparently obtained a bargain basement price for them, reportedly spending just $18 million on the roster. No. 18 Oklahoma State at 4-1 has been surprisingly impressive, including posting a win over an Oregon team estimated to have one of the highest payrolls in college football.

Oklahoma State still has to play Houson and Texas Tech, but has positioned itself for a surprising shot at the College Football Playoff. If bringing up Group of Five talent to a power conference job is the way to grab talent at a bargain price, Oklahoma State might be the smartest team on this list.